ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Report: Amazon Customer Satisfaction Hits All-Time Low

While Amazon still dominates the domestic eCommerce landscape, there are signs of growing discontent among its estimated 200+ million Amazon Prime members as customer satisfaction has reportedly reached a record low. That’s according to a Monday (Nov. 21) Wall Street Journal report, citing data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index....
PYMNTS

Big Box Retailers Target and Walmart Woo Higher-Income Grocery Shoppers

In this week's grocery roundup, superstores set their sights on big spenders, Grab grows its grocery presence, and supermarket spending is rising. Mega-retailer Target discussed Wednesday (Nov. 16) on a call with investors about its third-quarter results that food spending is growing across income groups. Christina Hennington, executive vice president...
PYMNTS

LuLu Group Linkup Brings Groceries to Amazon UAE

Amazon announced in a press release on Friday (Nov. 23) that it has signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group that will see the two firms partner to offer online grocery shopping in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Over the coming weeks, the new grocery offering will be...
PYMNTS

78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials

Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
PYMNTS

Real Life Lessons Remain as the Payments World Goes Digital

The pandemic-fueled rise of online shopping and its hyper adoption across all commerce categories has made “adapt or die” the calling card for emergent card payment solutions everywhere. At the same time, it has become imperative for merchants to evolve their transaction-focused fundamentals from the ground up and...
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
Footwear News

All the Stores Closing for Thanksgiving This Year

As one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Thanksgiving used to be synonymous with getting a head start on holiday gifting and scoring deals ahead of the Black Friday rush. But this year, retailers are continuing a pandemic-era tradition of keeping lights dim on Turkey Day. From Dick’s Sporting Goods to Walmart, an increasing number of nationwide chains are opting to keep stores shut on Thanksgiving day once again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact retail traditions. Many chains will still be open for the public on Black Friday and will feature markdowns via online channels. Here, FN rounds up...
Motley Fool

Buying Gift Cards as Holiday Gifts? You Should Check Costco First

Your local warehouse club store could be a huge source of savings. A lot of people find it easiest to give out gift cards for the holidays. Buying yours at Costco could save you money, as the store sometimes offers gift cards for sale for less than face value. Some...
PYMNTS

Holiday Shoppers Shift from Dining Out to Food at Home

As inflation continues to rise, consumers are becoming more frugal in their holiday food spending, shifting away from dining out at restaurants towards more cost-effective grocery alternatives. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report — The Holiday Shopping Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, finds that...
PYMNTS

Thunes’ ‘Pay the World’ Vision Now Includes WeChat’s 1.3B Users

Thunes has teamed up with China’s Tencent Financial Technology, allowing members of the Thunes network to send payments to the 1.3 billion users on Tencent’s Weixin service. The collaboration makes Thunes the first payment infrastructure network to connect with the Chinese company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 22)...
Raleigh News & Observer

What Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving?

You know what they say about best-laid plans. You can thoroughly map out your Thanksgiving meal, only to discover that you forgot the stuffing or don’t have enough dinner rolls. Don’t feel bad, it happens to everyone at some point. Luckily, last-minute shoppers will have plenty of options....
PYMNTS

Digital Coupons Boost Omnichannel Grocery Sales in Face of Inflation

As consumers look to get their food needs met in the face of sky-high inflation, digital coupons are proving essential for driving continued engagement. BJ’s Wholesale Club, for one, noted earlier this month on a call discussing the retailer’s third-quarter financial results that “digitally enabled” sales rose 43% year over year, helped by the brand’s push to move coupons online.
dallasexpress.com

Walmart Sales up 9%, Observes Changing Consumer Habits

On Tuesday, Walmart revealed that its sales jumped by almost 9% during its fiscal third quarter, indicating changing consumer habits. News of the impressive earnings release boosted the company’s share prices by roughly 7%. The positive results were unexpected given that the United States is wrestling with historically high...
PYMNTS

Uber Taps Rapid Delivery Partner Zapp to Drive Cross-Platform Spending

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies announced Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it is partnering with the British 20-minute convenience delivery app Zapp to offer the latter’s products on the Uber Eats marketplace in Central London. “We’re excited to partner with Zapp to offer round the clock convenience as one of the...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy