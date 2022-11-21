I HAD HOPED to go to British Columbia this fall, to throw a fly for steelhead in the Morice River where it winds out of the Telkwa Range near Smithers. I settled for a blue-ribbon trout river in Montana, one that was just far enough from home to give me the sense of taking a trip. In size of fish it was a long step down. But in other ways the streams had much in common. Both ran through country as yet untarnished by the hand of man. And both rivers, by the third week in October, had been handed back to the geese, the bears, and the otters, to which they rightly belonged.

MONTANA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO