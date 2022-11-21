Read full article on original website
Fish Facts: Escolar Caught from Shore
One angler caught this deepwater species from a cliff near a dropoff at night. While fishing along the cliffs on the Big Island of Hawaii, Avery Berido of Kea’au caught what, he says, anglers locally call a “mongoose fish.” Berido fished a glow strip with a slow retrieve during a dark moon phase. “These are generally uncommon here, but occasionally they’ll swarm your baits at night when you’re fishing from shore near deep dropoffs.” Berido guessed the fish to be some sort of snake mackerel or Roudi escolar, and turned to our Fish Facts experts for confirmation, as well as for information on the species’ edibility.
Poor Man’s Steelhead
I HAD HOPED to go to British Columbia this fall, to throw a fly for steelhead in the Morice River where it winds out of the Telkwa Range near Smithers. I settled for a blue-ribbon trout river in Montana, one that was just far enough from home to give me the sense of taking a trip. In size of fish it was a long step down. But in other ways the streams had much in common. Both ran through country as yet untarnished by the hand of man. And both rivers, by the third week in October, had been handed back to the geese, the bears, and the otters, to which they rightly belonged.
