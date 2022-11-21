Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
No. 12 Kansas State vs. Kansas prediction, pick, odds: Lots riding on rivalry game
For the first time in 13 years, the Sunflower Showdown has meaning for more than one team. Kansas and No. 12 Kansas State have not squared off with both teams sporting winning records since 2009. Both teams have reached bowl eligibility, with K-State able to secure a bid in the...
K-State Discusses Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Weekly Press Conference
Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as No. 15 Kansas State hosts Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
‘It’s really personal’: KU previews Sunflower Showdown
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After a 55-14 loss to Texas, the Jayhawks look to bounce back against K-State. With a sold out Bill Snyder Family Stadium, bright lights and primetime television, the 121st Sunflower Showdown is set for Saturday night on FOX43 KTMJ. “KU gave me an opportunity out of high school that K-State didn’t give […]
K-State’s Vaughn Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has been named a semifinalist for a second award this week, as the Round Rock, Texas native is one of 16 players still in the running for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. It is the third-straight season that...
Kansas big underdogs against in-state rivals Kansas State
The Big 12 regular season ends Saturday with the Sunflower Showdown between University of Kansas and Kansas State University in Manhattan.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas vs. Kansas State: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats. Saturday, November 26, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Bill Snyder Family Stadium; Manhattan, Kansas. TV: FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman) Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni, David Lawrence, Brandon McAnderson); K-State...
K-State women’s basketball nationally ranked after three-win week
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State women’s basketball checks in at No. 25 on the AP Poll this week. The Wildcats had an exciting, and very busy, week to earn this ranking. K-State beat fourth-ranked Iowa on Thursday. Then, they celebrated victories against UTRGV and Utah Tech on Friday and Saturday, respectively. K-State is now 5-0 to […]
Unbeatens Nevada, Kansas State clash in Cayman Islands
Nevada and Kansas State will put their unblemished records on the line Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Cayman
K-State advances in the Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Naeqwan Tomlin scored 15 points, Keyontae Johnson scored 14 points and Kansas State beat Rhode Island 77-57 in a Cayman Islands Classic contest. The Wildcats built a 14-2 lead and were never threatened. Jalen Carey’s jump shot with 12:44 before halftime reduced the Rams’ deficit to 18-11, but the Jayhawks scored nine straight when Marquis Nowell made a 3-pointer, David N’Guessan made a layup, Tomlin converted a three-point play and then made 1-of-2 free throws. Ishmael Leggett scored 13 points for Rhode Island.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Blue Jays receive Centennial League soccer recognition
Two members of the Junction City Blue Jay soccer program have received second team All Centennial League recognition. They are Zane Khoury and Kai Walsh. John Noveroske, Jayson Harris and Nate Platt received honorable mention.
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in […]
WIBW
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
JC Breakfast Optimist Club Learned About Fresh Start
Karren Kilpatrick was the guest speaker at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club Celebration of Optimist gathering on November 23. She is a graduate of Junction City High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Washburn University in Topeka. Karren served four years in the United States Army in communication.
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
WIBW
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed an early-morning search warrant at a home in West Topeka as part of an ongoing investigation based out of Douglas Co., Nebraska. Officers were called to a home at 2100 SW Meadow Ln. around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, November 21 on the report of a disturbance.
