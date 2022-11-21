Mother of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon arrested and charged with murder
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV/WJBF) — The Chatham County Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon, mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon.
Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of 20-month-old Quinton.
In a news conference Monday evening, investigators said that human remains believed to be of a child and possibly those of Quinton were located on Friday. The remains have been sent off to the FBI Crime Lab in Quantico, Virginia for expedited identification.
Leilani Simon was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and transported to Chatham County Detention Center, where she will be held as she awaits a bond hearing.
Quinton Simon has been missing since October 5.
