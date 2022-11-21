ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Mother of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon arrested and charged with murder

By Emily Dietrich, Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oa8LN_0jJ4pRSc00

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV/WJBF) — The Chatham County Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon, mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon.

Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of 20-month-old Quinton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDHzW_0jJ4pRSc00
Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department.

In a news conference Monday evening, investigators said that human remains believed to be of a child and possibly those of Quinton were located on Friday. The remains have been sent off to the FBI Crime Lab in Quantico, Virginia for expedited identification.

📧 GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR INBOX: Click here to sign up for WJBF e-mail alerts

Leilani Simon was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and transported to Chatham County Detention Center, where she will be held as she awaits a bond hearing.

Quinton Simon has been missing since October 5.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Tuesday night. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. The two men found at the scene were taken to a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon will spend her second night in jail Tuesday, after being arrested and charged with the murder of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. The Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani after they found what they believe are Quinton’s...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Mother arrested, charged with murder in Savannah toddler's disappearance

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a southeast Georgia toddler who went missing last month and is presumed dead has been arrested and charged with murdering him. The Chatham County Police Department said on Monday they had arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon in her 20-month-old child Quinton's death. The department said she had been taken to the Chatham County Detention Center and is being held there as she awaits a bond hearing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old Chatham County woman who reported the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in early October, has been arrested in connection to the case this afternoon. Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, Quinton Simon. On November […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to ID appliance theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home. Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31. The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigates shooting on Montgomery St.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Montgomery Street that left one adult male with serious injuries. Officers say they are in the area investigating the incident. This is an ongoing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Child seriously injured in head-on crash

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Roseida Road late in the afternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 16, which resulted in a child suffering serious injuries. Just after 4:30 p.m., Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to the 7000 block of Roseida...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: 1 man seriously injured following shooting near Savannah store

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 2:23 p.m.: The scene at Family Dollar is being cleared. Police have not yet captured those responsible for the shooting. Update 2:05 p.m.: The Savannah Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man suffering serious injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Chatham County shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man carjacked at gunpoint by teens, 1 arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens at a Savannah gym Wednesday evening. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after officers believed he was one of a group of three teens who carjacked a 23-year-old victim at gunpoint. Police arrested Malik Shawn Mike, 17, and charged him with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Bluffton man charged with armed robbery

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Bluffton man was accused of robbing a man of his vehicle after holding him at gunpoint in his garage on November 8. According to police, Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams, 22, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. “Based on information detectives […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Massive fire destroys historic Liberty County home

MIDWAY, Ga. — A massive fire destroyed a historic Liberty County home on Sunday. The fire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. at a home on the 5000 block of Islands Highway in Midway. Resources from every available fire department in Liberty County and the surrounding area were used...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s open on Thanksgiving Day in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you forgot an item or two needed for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, or if a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following establishments will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving. Keep in mind that hours may vary so it is best to call before arriving. Here’s a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

WJBF

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy