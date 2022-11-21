Oakland missing person has been safely located, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old woman who was missing and described as being at-risk due to a mental health crisis has been safely found, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Alice Schwencke was last seen on Sunday morning on the 3600 block of Broadway in Oakland, police said. “The family reports Schwencke may be experiencing a mental health crisis,” OPD wrote.

Schwencke is white, has blonde hair and brown eyes, is 6’3″ tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

“Thanks to our community and media partners, Alice Schwencke is no longer a Missing Person,” said Oakland PD in a statement. “She has been safely located.

Alice Schwencke (Image courtesy Oakland Police Department)

