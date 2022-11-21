Read full article on original website
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Caterpillar Inc. after one of its workers fell into a pot of molten iron and was "immediately incinerated."
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson reportedly lost millions in salary due to the crypto crash
The recent crypto crash has affected countless users, and NBA stars seem to be among them.
Crypto asset class going ‘down in flames,’ Steph Curry, Shaq likely safe in FTX Ponzi case
Many cryptocurrencies are on a crash-and-burn ride. FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platforms, filed for bankruptcy Nov. 11, making it the third crypto company this year. Along with impacting investors and users, athletes and celebrities who promoted the platform are now part of a class-action lawsuit, which claims investors sustained $11 billion in damages.
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news
The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'
Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
FTX Collapse: Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Problems Get Worse
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle continues to wreak havoc. FTX was the crown jewel of 30-year-old former trader Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire. The platform where you could buy and sell digital currencies was based in the Bahamas and had a subsidiary in the United States, FTX US, for people living in the United States. FTX also had close ties with Alameda Research, a hedge fund and trading platform founded by Bankman-Fried.
Older couple attacked following Elton John concert at Dodger stadium
A couple, both in their 60s, were beaten after an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in what police are describing the incident as "battery and vandalism."
Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat Clippers
The four-year-old was seen sharing an adorable moment with his father after the Warriors notched up a convincing 124-107 win.
Miami-Dade County asks court for right to rename Miami Heat's arena after FTX collapse
Eleven days after ending its relationship with FTX, Miami-Dade County has gone to a bankruptcy court asking to remove FTX's name from the Miami Heat's arena.
Bill Clinton silent on Bahamas event with disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried months before collapse
President Clinton has remained silent on his involvement in a paid retreat alongside disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried just months before FTX's collapse.
Sam Bankman-Fried's professor mother penned 2013 essay shredding 'philosophy of personal responsibility'
The mother of disgraced former-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried penned a 2013 essay saying "it’s time to move past" the "philosophy of personal responsibility."
