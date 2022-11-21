Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
$3.1M in locally grown food headed to South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina students will be eating more food grown by local farmers as part of a partnership involving the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Department of Education. Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, the South...
Dispute over pigs leads to shooting in North Carolina and a 23-year-prison sentence, DA says
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man will spend time at least two decades in prison after a dispute over pigs escalated into attempted murder, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. Authorities say Kenneth William McCall, 68, shot William Walker McCall, 39, during a dispute over free-ranging...
