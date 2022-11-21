Read full article on original website
Patriots released a veteran running back and added another kicker on Monday
FOXBOROUGH – Life in the NFL is tough. A little over a week ago, Tristan Vizcaino made two field goals and hit three extra points as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, the kicker was back inside the Patriots locker room. The Patriots signed Vizcaino back to...
Patriots C David Andrews Surprisingly Practices: Playing vs. Vikings?
Andrews suffered a thigh injury in the first half of New England’s 10-3 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11.
Does Robert Saleh Believe Zach Wilson Has Lost Jets Locker Room?
Zach Wilson has drawn the ire of fans, former NFL players and coaches following his postgame comments after a loss to the New England Patriots. The New York Jets gained two yards on offense in the second half at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh admitted the team played like dog (expletive), and rookie Garrett Wilson didn’t hold back his review of his team’s poor play.
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
Bill Belichick Had Clear Message For Patriots After Win Over Jets
Spirits in the New England Patriots’ locker room were high after Sunday’s dramatic win over the New York Jets. But there wasn’t much time to celebrate. In his address to the team after its 10-3 victory over New York at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick was quick to point out that the Patriots’ next game was just four days away.
NFL Week 12 Picks: ATS Predictions For Every Thanksgiving Weekend Game
At long last, the NFL season is about to begin. Yes, there are 11 weeks of football that might indicate the season is already three months old. Those of us who have spent the last couple of decades in New England, however, know that football season doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving.
Patriots Rumors: New Details On David Andrews Playing Through Injury
The phrase “tough guy” sometimes is used in a derogatory way in an attempt to mock someone. When it comes to Patriots center David Andrews, the phrase is used both literally and accurately. Andrews left Sunday’s 10-3 home win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury...
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists
Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
Bills Star LB Von Miller Ruled OUT with Knee Injury
The Buffalo Bills have suffered a blow as star pass rusher Von Miller exited Thursday’s contest against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and will not return. Miller went down late in the second quarter before walking gingerly off the field. After several minutes in the medical tent, the 33-year-old was carted back to the locker room and ruled out.
NBC Sports
David Andrews injury: Latest update on when Patriots center could return
The New England Patriots offensive line has struggled to withstand injuries and lackluster performance throughout the 2022 NFL season, and now this unit might be without starting center David Andrews for a while. After reporting earlier Monday that it was feared Andrews could potentially miss the rest of the campaign...
Patriots Injury Report: O-Line Starter Ruled Out; Two Questionable
The Patriots’ struggling offensive line is in rough shape entering Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. New England on Wednesday ruled tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn out for this Thanksgiving night matchup with a foot injury. Wynn has started seven games at right and left tackle this season and also has seen action at left guard in two games.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Vikings injury report: David Andrews limited on Tuesday
New England Patriots center and co-captain David Andrews is as tough as they come. Despite suffering a thigh injury that was rumored to potentially be season-ending, Andrews was a limited participant in the Patriots' Tuesday practice. His presence backs up the report that he wants to play through the injury if possible.
The Patriots Had A Big Return At Practice On Tuesday
After leaving Sunday's game with a thigh injury, many feared that New England Patriots center and offensive captain David Andrews could be out for the season. But at Tuesday's practice, Andrews was spotted in uniform going through drills with his teammates just one day after being listed as out. Today's...
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick
Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
NFL Insider Debunks Rumor On Why Raiders Haven’t Fired Josh McDaniels
The Raiders have been a disappointment through Week 11, and it has led many to question if Josh McDaniels’ days are numbered. Las Vegas owner Mark Davis backed his head coach and star players like Derek Carr and Davante Adams have also supported the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator.
Lions Could Activate WR Jameson Williams for Week 13
As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, the Detroit Lions could activate rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for Week 13’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (12th overall), Williams has yet to play this season as he continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered during his final year at Alabama.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Major X-Factor For Minnesota Vikings In Week 12 vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 after a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 on the road. The Vikings had their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys, losing 40-3. They won’t have much time to lick their wounds as Minnesota has a quick turnaround, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.
