Minneapolis, MN

Does Robert Saleh Believe Zach Wilson Has Lost Jets Locker Room?

Zach Wilson has drawn the ire of fans, former NFL players and coaches following his postgame comments after a loss to the New England Patriots. The New York Jets gained two yards on offense in the second half at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh admitted the team played like dog (expletive), and rookie Garrett Wilson didn’t hold back his review of his team’s poor play.
NEW YORK STATE
Bill Belichick Had Clear Message For Patriots After Win Over Jets

Spirits in the New England Patriots’ locker room were high after Sunday’s dramatic win over the New York Jets. But there wasn’t much time to celebrate. In his address to the team after its 10-3 victory over New York at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick was quick to point out that the Patriots’ next game was just four days away.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL Week 12 Picks: ATS Predictions For Every Thanksgiving Weekend Game

At long last, the NFL season is about to begin. Yes, there are 11 weeks of football that might indicate the season is already three months old. Those of us who have spent the last couple of decades in New England, however, know that football season doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving.
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots

If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
Bills Star LB Von Miller Ruled OUT with Knee Injury

The Buffalo Bills have suffered a blow as star pass rusher Von Miller exited Thursday’s contest against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and will not return. Miller went down late in the second quarter before walking gingerly off the field. After several minutes in the medical tent, the 33-year-old was carted back to the locker room and ruled out.
David Andrews injury: Latest update on when Patriots center could return

The New England Patriots offensive line has struggled to withstand injuries and lackluster performance throughout the 2022 NFL season, and now this unit might be without starting center David Andrews for a while. After reporting earlier Monday that it was feared Andrews could potentially miss the rest of the campaign...
NEW YORK STATE
Patriots Injury Report: O-Line Starter Ruled Out; Two Questionable

The Patriots’ struggling offensive line is in rough shape entering Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. New England on Wednesday ruled tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn out for this Thanksgiving night matchup with a foot injury. Wynn has started seven games at right and left tackle this season and also has seen action at left guard in two games.
Patriots-Vikings injury report: David Andrews limited on Tuesday

New England Patriots center and co-captain David Andrews is as tough as they come. Despite suffering a thigh injury that was rumored to potentially be season-ending, Andrews was a limited participant in the Patriots' Tuesday practice. His presence backs up the report that he wants to play through the injury if possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Patriots Had A Big Return At Practice On Tuesday

After leaving Sunday's game with a thigh injury, many feared that New England Patriots center and offensive captain David Andrews could be out for the season. But at Tuesday's practice, Andrews was spotted in uniform going through drills with his teammates just one day after being listed as out. Today's...
MINNESOTA STATE
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY
Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick

Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lions Could Activate WR Jameson Williams for Week 13

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, the Detroit Lions could activate rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for Week 13’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (12th overall), Williams has yet to play this season as he continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered during his final year at Alabama.
DETROIT, MI
1 Major X-Factor For Minnesota Vikings In Week 12 vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 after a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 on the road. The Vikings had their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys, losing 40-3. They won’t have much time to lick their wounds as Minnesota has a quick turnaround, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
