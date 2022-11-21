Scientists from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have found some male cancer cells, those with X and Y chromosomes, show signs of having their X chromosome silenced. In normal mammal cells, the X chromosome is only muted when a female cell has a pair of Xs to choose from. Randomly turning off an extra X is the body's way of balancing the chromosome dosage of both males and females. But if there is just one X chromosome, as with most male cells, neither the X nor the Y needs to be inactivated. In some cancer cells, however, this rule of thumb is broken. The...

10 DAYS AGO