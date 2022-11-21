ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Man wanted in connection to road rage assault in Kill Devil Hills

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqS6g_0jJ4oo4200

Kill Devil Hills Police needs the public's help to find a man wanted for a road rage incident.

On Nov. 13, around 8:15 p.m., police say a 37-year-old man, of Kitty Hawk, reported that a black Dodge pickup ran him off the road in the area of US 158 and Martin Street.

The driver of the Dodge reportedly followed him when he stopped a short time later in the Dare Centre parking lot.

Police say as the man exited his vehicle, he was assaulted by two men who were riding in the pickup.

During the police department's investigation, they identified one of the assailants as 22-year-old Jesse Mesaros who police have been unable to locate. He is wanted for assault with serious bodily injury in connection with the road rage incident.

Mesaros’ last known address was in Nags Head, but officials say he was possibly living in Kill Devil Hills most recently. Officials said Mesaros has blue eyes, and long brown hair, and is approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Kill Devil Hills Police Department
Mesaros
Kill Devil Hills Police Department
Mesaros

The department is still trying to identify the second man involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is encouraged to contact KDH PD and speak with Detective M. Sudduth.

Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 449-5337. Information can also be left anonymously through the Town of KDH website or the Dare Community Crime Line.

