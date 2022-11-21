Read full article on original website
hhsjournalism.com
Unsung Heroes: The unbreakable dedication of a district nurse
As winter approaches and the cold, dark elements sink in. Germs lurk throughout school and in student homes. Illness spreads and immune systems surrender. Long winter months spent cooped up inside, behind closed windows and doors. The picture may seem grim, but not to one who faces the reality of student health and well-being during flu and cold season: HHS district nurse Rhonda Wassom.
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
linknky.com
The Kentucky Side: Books exploring NKY’s ‘curious’ history and popular, lesser-known landmarks
In this edition of The Kentucky Side, we talk with the authors of two new books. Greg Hand’s Cincinnati Curiosities: Healing Powers of the Wamsley Madstone, Nocturnal Exploits of Old Man Dead, Mazeppa’s Naked Ride & More explores some of our strange historic moments in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Surprisingly large budget gap has Northern Kentucky University students on edge
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — As a junior at Northern Kentucky University, the recent past for Andrew Walsh has been highlighted by waves of information that can best be described as unsettling. "It's still a shock to hear about, like, all of it that’s been happening so fast," Walsh said....
wvxu.org
Renowned local health leader Dr. O'dell Owens has died
Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime health leader in Cincinnati, has died, WVXU has confirmed. He was 74. Owens wore many hats in the area — Hamilton County coroner; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president; Cincinnati Health Department medical director; and, most recently, president and CEO of Interact for Health, a position he retired from in March 2021. At that time, he said he planned to spend his retirement volunteering "to support community groups on the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and even advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state's COVID response.
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Nov. 14 – 20
The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
Times Gazette
Vance to speak at Wilmington
Hillsboro native Andy Vance will be the guest speaker at Wilmington College’s Agricultural Law class at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Room 148 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. The facility is located at the corner of Elm and College streets. Vance, an acclaimed agricultural communicator,...
Fox 19
Lakota superintendent passes psychological exam after investigation
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading one of the largest school systems in Ohio after months of controversy, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Monday evening. Miller was vindicated for a second time earlier this month after an investigator found claims against Miller to be false.
WCPO
Lakota Local Schools settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at board meeting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Lakota Local School District’s school board voted unanimously this week to approve a settlement of a lawsuit from a resident who was denied the opportunity to speak during a board meeting in September regarding the allegations against Superintendent Matt Miller. According to the...
Fox 19
Anderson restaurant plans fundraiser for late teen and Good Samaritan
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to a teenager who died after being hit by a car as well as the man who died after stopping to help him. The fundraiser for Eli Jones and Douglas Stansell will be held at the Beechmont Avenue...
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
linknky.com
9th Region, 36th District girls hoops preview: Highlands, Newport Catholic, Newport, Dayton & Bellevue
Last season, the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds edged the Highlands Bluebirds, 51-48 at Bellevue’s Ben Flora Gymnasium to take back the district crown after the Bluebirds had won it the previous seven years. The two could battle for the district title again this year. The last time neither team...
linknky.com
Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million
Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
Thomas More hosts black high school students from Holmes, Campbell Co. as part of Randolph Initiative
Thomas More University recently hosted over 50 black high school students from Holmes and Campbell County High Schools through the Dr. James E. Randolph Medical, Healthcare, and Scientific Leadership Program. The campus visit concluded the inaugural year of an ongoing initiative that included visits to various labs and classrooms across...
WLWT 5
Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
Fox 19
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation hosts winter wonderland style show
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Winter Wonderland Holiday Style Show benefitting the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Center raised thousands of dollars for cancer care services Monday in Newport. There was a silent auction, raffles, food and fashion to entertain hundreds of people in attendance. Nola Bilz, 8, modeled some...
linknky.com
9th Region, 33rd District girls hoops preview: Another tight battle for a title expected
The four teams that make up the 9th Region’s 33rd District in girls basketball are all part of Boone County Schools, and it’s one of the toughest districts in the state. It produced a 2019 state title for Ryle, and a 2022 state semifinal showing from Cooper. Ryle,...
linknky.com
Newport Central Catholic launches $13 million capital fund to upgrade school facilities
Newport Central Catholic High School launched the $13 million “Looking Up” capital campaign, which will fund renovations and significant new construction at the school. Seventeen donors have committed $7.8 million to the fund with the remaining money coming from an upcoming public fundraising effort. Fundraising efforts will continue throughout 2023.
newsnet5
'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa
CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
