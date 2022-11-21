ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hhsjournalism.com

Unsung Heroes: The unbreakable dedication of a district nurse

As winter approaches and the cold, dark elements sink in. Germs lurk throughout school and in student homes. Illness spreads and immune systems surrender. Long winter months spent cooped up inside, behind closed windows and doors. The picture may seem grim, but not to one who faces the reality of student health and well-being during flu and cold season: HHS district nurse Rhonda Wassom.
WKRC

Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Renowned local health leader Dr. O'dell Owens has died

Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime health leader in Cincinnati, has died, WVXU has confirmed. He was 74. Owens wore many hats in the area — Hamilton County coroner; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president; Cincinnati Health Department medical director; and, most recently, president and CEO of Interact for Health, a position he retired from in March 2021. At that time, he said he planned to spend his retirement volunteering "to support community groups on the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and even advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state's COVID response.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Nov. 14 – 20

The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Times Gazette

Vance to speak at Wilmington

Hillsboro native Andy Vance will be the guest speaker at Wilmington College’s Agricultural Law class at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Room 148 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. The facility is located at the corner of Elm and College streets. Vance, an acclaimed agricultural communicator,...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Lakota superintendent passes psychological exam after investigation

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading one of the largest school systems in Ohio after months of controversy, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Monday evening. Miller was vindicated for a second time earlier this month after an investigator found claims against Miller to be false.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million

Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More hosts black high school students from Holmes, Campbell Co. as part of Randolph Initiative

Thomas More University recently hosted over 50 black high school students from Holmes and Campbell County High Schools through the Dr. James E. Randolph Medical, Healthcare, and Scientific Leadership Program. The campus visit concluded the inaugural year of an ongoing initiative that included visits to various labs and classrooms across...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation hosts winter wonderland style show

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Winter Wonderland Holiday Style Show benefitting the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Center raised thousands of dollars for cancer care services Monday in Newport. There was a silent auction, raffles, food and fashion to entertain hundreds of people in attendance. Nola Bilz, 8, modeled some...
NEWPORT, KY
newsnet5

'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa

CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy