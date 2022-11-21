ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It's rising from the strain of illegals. I can't support myself. Charity begins at home. MY home.

wraltechwire.com

Fiber internet provider expanding its footprint in N.C. to New Bern

NEW BERN – Indiana-based Metronet, which has a growing service footprint in North Carolina, is now rolling out service in New Bern. Individuals and families can sign up for speeds up to 2 gigabits. Businesses can get access as fast as 10 gigabits, the company says. “Customers located in...
NEW BERN, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina raising per gallon motor fuels tax

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Revenue is alerting motorists that the state’s motor fuels tax rate will increase by 2 cents next year. The department issued a news release on Tuesday announcing the motor fuels and alternative fuels tax for 2023 will increase from the current 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mynews13.com

N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules

LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
LENOIR, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina marks 233rd anniversary as a state

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks exactly 233 years since North Carolina achieved statehood on November 21, 1789. North Carolina became the 12th state in the nation on that date, after the NC General Assembly ratified the U.S. Constitution. Since its official designation in the late-18th century, North Carolina...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC

