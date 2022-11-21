ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Carolina Panthers make yet another big quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers have made another big move at quarterback. The Panthers will start Sam Darnold on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The team announced the move back to the former New York Jets quarterback on their Twitter account Tuesday. Sam Darnold to start at quarterback on Sunday vs. Broncoshttps://t.co/x9V1PSyvAO — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November Read more... The post Carolina Panthers make yet another big quarterback move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Steve Smith's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Former Panthers star Steve Smith is clearly not a fan of Baker Mayfield. On Sunday, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick started against the Ravens. Mayfield threw two interceptions in a 13-3 loss to Baltimore. While the Panthers have yet to commit to a starting quarterback moving forward,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Cardinals

Reason Behind Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Another Starting NFL Quarterback Has Been Benched

The Houston Texans are reportedly the second team to make a quarterback change on Wednesday. While Texans head coach Lovie Smith did not announce a switch during his press conference earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is reporting that Houston starter Davis Mills will indeed be benched. "It’ll be Kyle Allen...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Former NFL Superstar Dogs Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

If you do not have a quarterback that can produce in the NFL it will be very hard to win games. The Carolina Panthers have found that out the hard way as they have struggled to find someone to fill the void since Cam Newton’s injuries derailed his career.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Ringer

Kyle Shanahan’s Best Niners Team, the End of the Zach Wilson Era, Joe Burrow the Elevator, and More Big Takeaways from Week 11

Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).
All Cardinals

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...

