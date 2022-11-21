Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Related
SB Nation
Steve Smith went off on ‘three-legged donkey’ Baker Mayfield
One of the things that comes with the territory when you’re a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers is hearing from Steve Smith. Like it or not (more often than not) Smitty is going to call you out for your mistakes, bury you under his experience, and walk the puddle dry.
Carolina Panthers make yet another big quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers have made another big move at quarterback. The Panthers will start Sam Darnold on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The team announced the move back to the former New York Jets quarterback on their Twitter account Tuesday. Sam Darnold to start at quarterback on Sunday vs. Broncoshttps://t.co/x9V1PSyvAO — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November Read more... The post Carolina Panthers make yet another big quarterback move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Smith's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral
Former Panthers star Steve Smith is clearly not a fan of Baker Mayfield. On Sunday, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick started against the Ravens. Mayfield threw two interceptions in a 13-3 loss to Baltimore. While the Panthers have yet to commit to a starting quarterback moving forward,...
Reason Behind Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Another Starting NFL Quarterback Has Been Benched
The Houston Texans are reportedly the second team to make a quarterback change on Wednesday. While Texans head coach Lovie Smith did not announce a switch during his press conference earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is reporting that Houston starter Davis Mills will indeed be benched. "It’ll be Kyle Allen...
Panthers QB woes continue, 49ers land new football coach and the grass vs. turf debate
In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says the Carolina Panthers should bench quarterback Baker Mayfield and give Sam Darnold another chance since PJ Walker is still injured. The Panthers only had 205 yards of offense in Sunday’s 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Robert Saleh Has Telling Answer On If Zach Wilson Will Remain Jets Starting Quarterback
Following Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Robert Saleh said benching Zach Wilson was the "furthest thing" from his mind. That's apparently no longer the case. Via SNY's Connor Hughes, Saleh said Monday that he's "keeping everything on the table" to consider "what's best" for the...
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL Superstar Dogs Panthers QB Baker Mayfield
If you do not have a quarterback that can produce in the NFL it will be very hard to win games. The Carolina Panthers have found that out the hard way as they have struggled to find someone to fill the void since Cam Newton’s injuries derailed his career.
Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos: What it means for the offense
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that the team will start veteran quarterback Sam Darnold against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Taylor Heinicke 'Living Every Kid's Dream' as Washington Commanders Starting QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is enjoying his time as the starter. Having stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago, Heinicke has won four of his five games, improving the Commanders' record to 6-5. Since the 29-year-old took over from Wentz, the difference in performance has been...
The Ringer
Kyle Shanahan’s Best Niners Team, the End of the Zach Wilson Era, Joe Burrow the Elevator, and More Big Takeaways from Week 11
Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).
Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
Comments / 0