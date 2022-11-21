Read full article on original website
Dirt bike involved in serious crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver was seriously hurt during a crash Saturday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Forest Avenue. The crash report does not provide much information, but says a Honda XR was the only vehicle involved. We haven’t been...
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
Shots fired at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after shots were fired at a house. Reports show it happened early Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Rheinhardt Ave. Police say the person who reported it found 9mm shell casings in front of their house and had surveillance video of...
Some lanes of 2nd St. back open in Henderson after DUI crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says all lanes of 2nd Street between N. Ingram and N. Adams were closed early Friday morning. They say there was a DUI crash and power lines were down. Police say westbound lanes and one eastbound lane opened before 6 a.m. Police...
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
2 men in jail after shots fired on Clay St. in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say there was more than one shooting Friday night in Henderson. They say one happened earlier in the evening in the 600 block of Clay Street. Officers say no one was hit. Police say 18-year-old Issac Beck and 21-year-old Davion Hannah were arrested and charged...
A brief rest from the rain before it returns later this week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms which rolled in last night and stretched into today will make way for a relatively clear day tomorrow before an incoming cold front will bring more rain to the tri-state on Tuesday night. After lingering rain from last night’s storms moved out of the...
Evansville and Owensboro holding ‘Small Business Saturday’ events
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend is Small Business Saturday. Lots of local shops are participating all across the Tri-State. In downtown Evansville, there will be maps in front of 318 Main Street starting at 9 a.m. They will list all the shops with deals, and there will be local...
Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Energy on Ice is back in Owensboro. The rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until January. The event opened up on Black Friday to a large crow, all of whom told 14 News they were pleased with how it turned out. Convention Center General...
Crowds hit the town for Small Business Saturday in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season is in full swing, and with it comes deals, promotions, and shopping. “It’s really an incentive to get people out and shopping in the community, and spend that money locally,” said Kelsey Hargis, Community Enrichment Officer for Independence Bank. As Henderson...
Small business owners prep for ‘Small Business Saturday’ across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season consistently appeals to consumers, and businesses of all shapes and sizes look to capitalize on that opportunity. The biggest shopping time of the year is usually characterized by Black Friday, but a lot of local owners look ahead to “Small Business Saturday.”
Mater Dei football team takes a ride on fire trucks after state win
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei fans have no doubt been celebrating the football team’s state championship victory all weekend long, and that celebration continued Sunday. The Wildcats got a hero’s salute, as the team rode in a fire truck ride around the west side of Evansville in celebration....
Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police made several drunk driving arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. In the reports for Thursday into Friday morning, there were at least seven alcohol related reports. [Previous: Indiana State Police provides tips for holiday travelers]. Police say one happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
Daviess Co. hosts blood drive for teacher recovering from recent procedure
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is holding a district wide fundraiser to raise money for Apollo High School Engineering and Computer Science teacher, Jonathan Leohr, where he can return home to his family. Leohr is in Nashville recovering from a stem cell transplant after having cancer for 12 years.
Police: Man fires shot inside apartment while threatening victim, steals her car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested on a long list of charges after an incident police say happened earlier this month. Justin Osborne, 27, was booked into jail early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to an apartment on Mesker Park Drive on Nov. 17. They...
New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new barbecue restaurant in Evansville opened its doors Friday in case you’re still tired of cooking after Thanksgiving. Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ is now open on the corner of Franklin and Second Avenue, serving family meals, sandwiches, plates, and more. The owner, Kenny...
West Side Nut Club getting ready for Santa Land
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The West Side Nut Club was out early Friday morning on West Franklin street to set up an annual attraction. Santa Land has been a Nut Club staple for more than 15 years now. Chairman Zach Fleenor...
USI Basketball gets first D1 road win, with victory at Bowling Green St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) and junior guard Gary Solomon (Detroit, Michigan) combined for 44 points to lead the Screaming Eagles to a 69-57 victory at Bowling Green State University Saturday afternoon at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. The Screaming Eagles, who posted their first Division I road win, are 3-3 after tonight’s action, while the Falcons fall to 2-4. Simmons posted a team-high 23 points on nine-of-16 from the field, four-of-nine from beyond the arc, and one-of-two from the stripe. Solomon, who scored USI’s first eight points of the second half, posted his 21 points on eight-of-14 from the field, including a three-point bomb, and four-of-four from the stripe.
