Monmouth County Man Charged With Promoting Prostitution Of A Child, Endangering Welfare Of Child, Hindering Apprehension, Narcotics Offences, Criminal Sexual Contact And Obstruction

Monmouth County Correctional Institution Officer Pleads Guilty In Connection With Distribution Of Narcotics
November 23, 2022 FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A Monmouth County Correctional Institution Officer has pled guilty in connection with the distribution of…
New Jersey Man Sentenced To 57 Months In Prison For Threating To Assault And Murder Federal Law Enforcement Officers
November 22, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – A New Jersey man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for threatening to…
Hopewell Township Man Charged with Murdering His Father
November 23, 2022 HOPEWELL, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso reported today that…
Trenton Police Arrest Man For Criminal Attempt Homicide And Weapons Offenses
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) Trenton Police say that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Police…
Mercer County Clerk Issues Statement On November 8, 2022 General Election Issues And Results Of Prosecutor’s Office Investigation
November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello issued a statement on the November 8 General Election following…
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
Trenton, NJ, Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prision For String Of Armed Robberies In NJ and Pennsylvania
November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 144 months in prison for…
Sayreville Man Found Guilty Of Hate Crime Killing EMT And News Reporter/Photographer Jerry Wolkowitz In Freehold, NJ
November 18, 2022 FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Jury has returned guilty verdicts on the most serious charges against the…
NJ State Senate Confirms Raymond S. Santiago As Monmouth County Prosecutor
November 21, 2022 FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH) – The New Jersey State Senate interviewed Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago…
Mercer County Homicide Task Force Responds To Carteret Avenue In Trenton For A Shooting Investigation
November 17, 2022 6:25 p.m. update: The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a…
Fire Department SUV Crashes Into Utility Pole And Overturns; Driver Extricated, Flown To Jersey Shore By Medevac Helicopter
November 23, 2022 Official Update from Manchester Township Police Department below: MANCHESTER, NJ (OCEAN)–Manchester Police say that on Tuesday, November…
Prosecutor’s Office Identifies 19-Year-Old Killed In Trenton Shooting Yesterday
November 18, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has identified Nay’sean Byrd, 19, of Trenton as the victim…
Wall Township Man Who Was Carpenters’ Union Fund Manager Sentenced To Six Months Home Confinement For Embezzling $140K
November 16, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – The former administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to…
One Transported From East Windsor Crash
November 22, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Around 9:00 a.m. East Windsor and Monroe Township Fire Companies were dispatched to Twin…
Florence Township Resident Killed And Another Seriously Injured On I-295 In Burlington
November 20, 2022 BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told Midjersey.News…
Police Arrest Man After TSA Detects Disassembled Gun Spread Among His Carry-On Bags At Newark Liberty International Airport Checkpoint
November 17, 2022 NEWARK, N.J.— An Indiana man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers removed the…
International Fugitive Dennis Edwards, aka “Death,” Arrested On 2012 Inditement To Import Cocaine Though Newark Liberty International Airport
November 15, 2022 A Guyanese citizen was arraigned today on drug conspiracy charges, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dennis…
Armed Robbery Suspect’s Lengthy Standoff With Police Ends Peacefully Late Last Night
NEPTUNE, NJ (MONMOUTH) – A local man who engaged in a lengthy standoff with police after allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Neptune Township pharmacy surrendered peacefully late last night and remains in custody, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. Jeffrey V. Migliore, 34, of...
Trenton Police Department Holds Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, Helping 230 Families During The Holiday Season
November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Today, Mayor Reed Gusciora joined the Trenton Police Department (TPD) for their annual Thanksgiving food…
Fiscal Cliff Looms For Trenton As Council Slated for Budget Vote
Mayor ready to take action if Council misses multimillion-dollar deadline November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora said today…
