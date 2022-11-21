ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

MSU puts Indiana loss behind him, needing win at Penn State for bowl eligiblity

By Thomas Cook
 2 days ago
Michigan State had all but won Saturday's game against Indiana. The Spartans blew a 17-point, second half lead losing in double-overtime 39-31 and dropping to 5-6. Their bowl eligibility now rests in a trip to Penn State next weekend. As Mel Tucker spoke on Monday, he didn't use the words "bowl game" often saying everyone already knows what's at stake.

"I think we all know what's at stake, and the players know that as well, so I don't think there is any reason to continue to harp on that because that is really talking about the end result. What we really need to focus on as a program, with players and coaches, is what we need to do every single day to prepare for that opportunity," Tucker said.

Michigan State has shown the ability to bounce back after a loss, now they will have to do that once again.

"Once we've gone over the correction, and we've looked at it and owned it, then we have to move on but that starts with me," Tucker said.

One interesting note from Tucker Monday was that he said the team has not tackled in practice the last three weeks due to a lack of players.

That was the same week MSU suspended eight players following the incident in the tunnel following the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. The team has also dealt with a flurry of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Tucker says he does not anticipate the team to have a full padded practice this week.

Michigan State and Penn State play Saturday at 4 p.m. in Happy Valley.

EAST LANSING, MI
