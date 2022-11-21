ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save on your next sailing with these cruise line Black Friday deals

By Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtRY0_0jJ4oW7q00

As you hunt for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year, you may want to consider booking your next vacation. Cruise lines are running promotions on a wide range of trips, from luxe trans-Atlantic voyages to Mexican Riviera cruises and sailings along the Mississippi River.

In addition to discounted fares, travelers will find a number of add-ons thrown in that typically cost extra, from gratuities to Wi-Fi. Whether you want to take a family trip on a resort-style ship or are in the mood for a smaller-scale voyage on a river vessel, there is a deal for every type of passenger.

We've rounded up some of the best fares cruise lines are offering below.

American Queen Voyages 20% off deal

Travelers can book select cruises for up to 20% off with American Queen Voyages, and get free round-trip airfare.

Those sailings include a nine-day cruise from New Orleans to Memphis on the American Countess departing March 6, 2023, and a nine-day sailing from Portland to Spokane on American Empress, leaving April 2, according to the line's website .

The offer is available until Dec. 2. Some stateroom categories are excluded, and the free airfare offer only applies to select airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport, and others.

50% discount for luxury Cunard Line

During Cunard's Black Friday sale, travelers can book fares as low as $899 per person, though they are subject to availability. The luxury line is also offering a 50% discount on deposits and as much as $600 in onboard credit for each stateroom, according to its website .

The sale applies to a variety of sailings, including a May 26, 2023, trans-Atlantic crossing on the Queen Mary 2, and a seven-night Norwegian fjords cruise on the Queen Victoria departing June 25.

The offer is available through Nov. 27. Travelers must be 21 or older take advantage of the deal, and onboard credit may not be used in the casino.

Holland America Line Black Friday deal

Holland America is offering up to 40% off select cruise fares for its Black Friday sale, as well as prepaid Crew Appreciation fees – gratuities – according to its website .

The offer includes a seven-day Alaska cruise leaving May 14, 2023, on the Noordam ship, an eight-day sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona on Oosterdam departing May 22, and more.

Travelers can book through Nov. 27. The offer does not include cruises shorter than five days or Grand World voyages. Some gratuities, such as in the spa and dining room, are not included either.

Up to 40% off MSC Cruises

Travelers can book MSC cruises for up to 40% off, along with free drinks, Wi-Fi, and as much as $200 in credit to use on board or at Ocean Cay, the line's private island in the Bahamas, according to its website .

The deal applies to a wide range of sailings, including a three-night Caribbean and Bahamas voyage on MSC Meraviglia leaving Dec. 1, and a five-night cruise from Hamburg, Germany, to Southampton, England , on MSC Euribia, departing Oct. 8, 2023.

The promotion comes with the Easy Plus drink package, which includes soft drinks, specialty coffee, classic cocktails and more. The free Wi-Fi offer only applies to the base Browse Cruise Package .

60 cruises for under $60 a day at Princess Cruises

During its Black Friday sale, Princess is offering 60 cruises for under $60 a day per guest, including a seven-day sailing to the Mexican Riviera on Discovery Princess leaving March 4, 2023, and a five-day Pacific Coastal voyage on Majestic Princess departing April 30, according to a news release.

How do you save money on theme park tickets?: Black Friday deals and other sales to snag

Cruise line guide: Traveling with family, or looking for adventure? There's a cruise line for that

The line is selling hundreds of other sailings at less than $100 a day per guest, like an 18-day Panama Canal voyage on Emerald Princess departing April 16 and a seven-day Canada and New England cruise on the same ship leaving on Sept. 9.

Travelers can book between Nov. 22 and 30, and must be 21 or older to claim the offer.

The line is also offering $1 deposits for travelers who book on Nov. 28, and the remainder is not due until 90 days prior to the cruise.

Bring a guest for free at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian 's Greatest Deal Ever promotion allows a second guest to sail free on almost any voyage with the line, according to a spokesperson. The deal does not apply to sailings shorter than three days, and travelers must book by Dec. 5.

The offer can also be combined with Norwegian's Free At Sea offer for perks like free specialty dining, unlimited open bar, and Wi-Fi. Travelers can also book airfare for two guests for the price of one, among other offerings.

Virgin Voyages Black Friday sale

Virgin Voyages is running two promotions for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With its 7 Days to Save. 7 Voyages to Sail deal, travelers who want a last-minute getaway can book fares as low as $99 a day per guest for December cruises. Guests can also get a $100 bonus when they buy a $300 Bar Tab, according to a spokesperson.

The offer includes a six-night Western Caribbean cruise on Valiant Lady, leaving Dec. 11, and a four-night cruise with stops in Key West and Bimini on Scarlet Lady, departing Dec. 18, among others.

The deal is available from Nov. 22 through 28 and does not apply to Caribbean Holidays or New Year's sailings.

Virgin is also offering a Dreamy and Solo Sailor Getaway offer, with a 50% discount on a second guest's fare and no single supplement for guests who are sailing solo through April 2023. Travelers must book between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6, and are eligible for the same Bar Tab bonus.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Save on your next sailing with these cruise line Black Friday deals

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

