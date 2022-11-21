ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

How to get free Chipotle every time the USMNT scores at the World Cup

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWJIT_0jJ4oVF700
USMNT players celebrate the opening goal against Wales. Yukihito Taguchi, USA TODAY Sports

Tuning into the 2022 Qatar World Cup? Every time the United States Men’s National Team scores, you get a chance to score your own free burrito or bowl from Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle announced its “Bowls for Goals” World Cup special in collaboration with the USMNT. Every time the men’s team scores a goal, Chipotle said it will post a unique code on its @Chipotletweets Twitter account. The tweet will be made jointly with the @USMNT Twitter account. The first 5,000 people to text the code to 888222 will receive a free code that’s good for a free entrée.

The popular Mexican-inspired eatery said it expects to give away up to $1 million in free food over the course of the World Cup. The USMNT will play at least three games in the tournament – on Nov. 21, Nov. 25 and Nov. 29.

World Cup live updates, scores: Tim Weah goal has USMNT up 1-0 on Wales in second half

The USMNT scored one goal in its opening match against Wales today to end in a 1-1 draw , and the first Chipotle codes were quickly snatched up.

Free Chipotle delivery when US plays

Chipotle is also offering free delivery when you order on its app on the days the USMNT plays. Order must be a minimum of $10 and no more than $200, Chipotle said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to get free Chipotle every time the USMNT scores at the World Cup

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
lastwordonsports.com

Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win

Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
The Independent

Brazil vs Serbia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Brazil play Serbia in an intriguing World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium. The Selecao will be extra confident they can reign in Qatar after Argentina’s early set-back against Saudi Arabia and Germany falling to Japan.Tite can call on a sensational front line with the likes of Neymar, Raphinha, Vinicus Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and more.While Serbia will hope to beat out Switzerland and Cameroon for the runner-up place and advance to the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brazil vs Serbia?The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday,...
ABC News

Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
The Independent

Mexico vs Poland confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

Mexico and Poland will have had mixed feelings about being drawn in Group C ahead of the Qatar World Cup.On one hand, minnows Saudi Arabia represent easy opponents on paper and a chance to gather three invaluable points. On the other hand, two-time champions Argentina are clear favourites to progress atop this group, meaning Mexico and Poland will enter their clash against each other with a lot of pressure on their shoulders.And it just so happens that they will face one another in their respective first outings at this tournament, where Mexico will look to snap a unique streak...
Sporting News

Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

688K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy