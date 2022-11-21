ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

Man arrested for attempted murder after firing gun inside Menomonee Falls bar

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
A Menomonee Falls man was arrested for attempted murder after firing his gun inside a local bar on Sunday.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, officers responded to Sal's Pub and Grill, N88 W16697 Appleton Ave., for the report of a man with a gun around 1:49 a.m. on Sunday.

While en route, police say officers were notified the lone suspect began firing the gun inside the bar. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Dylan Michael Breidenbach of Menomonee Falls, was quickly arrested.

Police say Breidenbach was in the bar earlier and was asked to leave for harassing customers. He was eventually escorted out by an employee. Police say Breidenbach returned shortly after, armed with a large caliber rifle.

Once inside the bar, police say Breidenbach fired one round toward the staff and patrons. Customers were able to control Breidenbach before officers arrived. No one was injured.

Breidenbach was booked on several felony and misdemeanor charges before being transported to the Waukesha County Jail. He was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

A cash bond for Breidenbach was set on Monday for $1,000,000. He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Comments / 9

J Clem
2d ago

Get that ruler ready an slap his palm cause of course he is a victim by some childhood circumstances they will claim and of course the gun shot itself huh ?

Reply(1)
4
 

Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested

