Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Pedestrian hit and killed in Deer Lodge, suspect in custody

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a car hit a pedestrian in Deer Lodge Tuesday evening. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles confirms a call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a pedestrian with a bicycle hit by a car. The accident took place at the intersection of...
DEER LODGE, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Police Arrest Man for Having 87 Pills and 3.35 Grams of Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 21st, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a vehicle fail to come to a stop while emerging onto Broadway Street from the Thunderbird Motel parking lot. The officer caught up to the vehicle and observed it slow down at the intersection of Broadway and Van Buren. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan

RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
RONAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
930 AM KMPT

Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Car plows into Ravalli Services Thrift Store

HAMILTON, Mont. — It was a disturbing afternoon for staff and customers at Ravalli Services Thrift Store in Hamilton. NBC Montana talked with Ravalli Services executive director Jessica Warnken. She said a car ended up inside the store in an accident. The driver plowed through an addition to the...
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Turkey Day 8K, 3K kicks off this morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — More than 1,800 people are expected to enjoy Missoula's Turkey Day 8k and 3k, coming from as far away as Texas, New England, Florida and Pennsylvania. Twenty-three runners are here from Washington, and thirteen from California. Run Wild Missoula expects donations from this popular event to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.

