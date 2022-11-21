Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Pedestrian hit and killed in Deer Lodge, suspect in custody
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a car hit a pedestrian in Deer Lodge Tuesday evening. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles confirms a call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a pedestrian with a bicycle hit by a car. The accident took place at the intersection of...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Having 87 Pills and 3.35 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 21st, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a vehicle fail to come to a stop while emerging onto Broadway Street from the Thunderbird Motel parking lot. The officer caught up to the vehicle and observed it slow down at the intersection of Broadway and Van Buren. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police seek information on person involved in property theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department is looking for a person of interest involved in property theft around Sept. 17-18. Officials said several items of significant value were taken. Anyone with information on this person of interest should contact St. Ignatius police at 406-745-3881.
Missoula Condominium Owner Reacts To Hit & Run Property Damage
On Thursday November 17th, pictures of damage at the 4100 Mullan Condominiums complex surfaced on social media. The aftermath of the incident saw a parking lot overhang collapse on several vehicles. We spoke with the owner of one of these vehicles who declined to be named. When asked about how...
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
NBCMontana
Car plows into Ravalli Services Thrift Store
HAMILTON, Mont. — It was a disturbing afternoon for staff and customers at Ravalli Services Thrift Store in Hamilton. NBC Montana talked with Ravalli Services executive director Jessica Warnken. She said a car ended up inside the store in an accident. The driver plowed through an addition to the...
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
NBCMontana
Missoula Turkey Day 8K, 3K kicks off this morning
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than 1,800 people are expected to enjoy Missoula's Turkey Day 8k and 3k, coming from as far away as Texas, New England, Florida and Pennsylvania. Twenty-three runners are here from Washington, and thirteen from California. Run Wild Missoula expects donations from this popular event to...
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
NBCMontana
Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
West-central Montana hunter check station totals up
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting a harvest ahead of last year for deer and elk going into the final week of the general season.
NBCMontana
Grants for 7 Montana communities will help job creation, business planning, training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced more than $433,000 in grant funding to several western Montana communities. The funds will be used to help businesses grow and generate new opportunities along with creating long-term employment. Job creation grants will go to Billings, Missoula and Polson, while...
Missoula County approves ’23 budget for Larchmont Golf Course
Missoula County has approved the facility's 2023 budget, granting a small funding increase for wages and fuel.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Dramatic Gas Price Reduction Could Continue Through Christmas
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you haven’t noticed, the price of regular unleaded gas has been falling dramatically over the past few weeks, and those reductions could continue through the holidays into the new year. KGVO News spoke to Gas Buddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan early Monday morning...
KULR8
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
