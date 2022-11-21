Read full article on original website
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Rumored WrestleMania location based one condition
WrestleMania might head down south in a few years as long as one city meets a provision. WWE’s biggest show of the year reportedly will go to Nashville later this decade as long as the stadium has a roof. The Tennessean reported on Monday that WrestleMania will come to Nashville so long as the enclosed roof Read more... The post Rumored WrestleMania location based one condition appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nodq.com
Location for WWE Wrestlemania 43 in 2027 already being discussed
In recent years, WWE has been announcing Wrestlemania locations further out in advance as more cities are biding to host the event. Tennessean.com reports that Nashville, TN could up being the location for Wrestlemania 43 in 2027 if a proposed enclosed stadium is built in the next five years. Nashville hosted the 2022 WWE Summerslam PLE earlier this year.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Closing In On A Sellout This Week
WWE is always trying to do something interesting in order to get people to come to their shows. This includes getting fans hyped about upcoming shows with solid matches for the Thanksgiving week. They are also close to selling out this week’s Smackdown. This week’s episode of Friday Night...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return
They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
ringsidenews.com
Dijak’s First Remarks After WWE NXT Return
Dominik Dijakovic had a decent run in NXT, but that was all thrown out of the window after his main roster debut. He was known as T-Bar on the main roster and had an abysmal run on the main roster, followed by Retribution’s breakup. After a lot of teases, he finally returned to NXT this week, and it looks like he won’t be ignored this time around.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Changes Their Look
It’s always good to switch things up in the world of professional wrestling and it looks like one WWE star has changed his look. For some time now Akira Tozawa has been dressing as a ninja, but it looks like he’s done with that as Tozawa faced off against Grayson Waller during the Main Event tapings and he wore gear that was similar to his old look.
wrestlinginc.com
Big News On Likely Site Of WWE Wrestlemania 43
Although Wrestlemania 43 is years away, it may have already found its home in Tennessee. Wrestlemania is a huge opportunity for any host city because it brings thousands of wrestling fans to the area. In addition to the two-night spectacle, WWE brings with it a weekend full of festivities. The weekend usually includes live broadcasts of "SmackDown," the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, an "NXT" premium live event, and "Raw." Now, it looks as if Nashville, Tennessee will get the full Wrestlemania experience.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Confirms He Will Be At 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The Royal Rumble 2023 is set to take place on January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s biggest Premium Live Events of the year and kickstarts the Road to WrestleMania. It looks like next year’s event will feature a special guest.
WWE Schedule: WWE Survivor Series 2022 card, odds, and watch times
The premium live events WWE schedule continues on Nov. 26 when the world leader in professional wrestling returns to Boston
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Scheduled To Be At Survivor Series
The Undertaker has a lengthy association with WWE Survivor Series which goes back more than three decades. The Deadman famously made his debut at the event back in 1990 after making the jump from WCW. On that famous night in Hartford, Connecticut, the star appeared as the mystery member of...
ringsidenews.com
Egos Got In The Way Of Four Horsewomen Feud In WWE
The Four Horsewomen of WWE is comprised Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley. On the other hand, the Four Horsewomen of MMA consists of Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. For a long time, fans wondered if the two factions would ever face each other, but it never happened, and for a sad reason.
