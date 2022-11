PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Brown University student is making history as the first female athlete to ever make an NCAA Division I varsity baseball team. Olivia Pichardo, an 18-year-old freshman from New York City, was named to the spring 2023 roster following a “stellar” walk-on tryout, the university said Monday.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO