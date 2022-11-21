ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do with all that leftover turkey

KSNF/KODE — Some may argue that the best part of the holiday season is the Thanksgiving leftovers. The bountiful Thanksgiving dinner can make for many meals to follow. Just from the main course of turkey, a large variety of dishes can be created with the leftover meat. And a simple turkey sandwich or turkey soup isn’t your only after-Thanksgiving option. You’ll find the Thanksgiving leftovers, HERE to be anything but boring.
Holiday basics: How to have a safe and sane Thanksgiving

For families who settled for smaller gatherings and remote blessings during the height of the pandemic, this Thanksgiving looks like the return of the big bash. More folks are getting together this year, with the American Automobile Association predicting holiday travel will be nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. If that’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Dressing vs. stuffing: Is there a difference?

(KDVR) — It’s a question that divides the country each year ahead of Thanksgiving: What’s the difference between dressing and stuffing?. Merriam-Webster defines stuffing as “a seasoned mixture (as of bread crumbs, vegetables, and butter) that is typically placed inside the cavity of a turkey, pepper, etc. and cooked.” It defines dressing as “a seasoned mixture usually used as a stuffing (as for poultry).”
ALABAMA STATE
Thanksgiving inflation gobbles up budgets

High inflation is hitting the Thanksgiving spread. Food prices rose almost 11 percent over the 12 months ending in October, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI), while groceries, which exclude restaurants, specifically were 12.4 percent more expensive from the same time a year ago. And some...
Which foods are unsafe to feed pets on Thanksgiving?

(WHNT) — While enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s tough not to share table scraps with our four-footed family members. But some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats. According to an American Kennel Club report, veterinarians tend to see an increase in patients on Thanksgiving due...
Google reveals which Thanksgiving recipes are popular in your state

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren’t alone. Google released the top Thanksgiving-related searches for the last week, showing people are not only interested in remembering when Thanksgiving is (it is this Thursday, by the way) but are also looking up last-minute recipes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Newark Advocate

Katrick: Wishing you abundance, this Thanksgiving

One of the things that continually amazes me about Thanksgiving is the lack of space for hot and cold serving dishes. No matter how much advance planning you do, and how many extra tables you set up, there just doesn’t seem to be enough room for everything. Something or the other always seems to get left behind in the kitchen, and brought out later. In my family, it was the cranberry sauce (which was okay with me...
OHIO STATE
