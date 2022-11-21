Read full article on original website
What to do with all that leftover turkey
KSNF/KODE — Some may argue that the best part of the holiday season is the Thanksgiving leftovers. The bountiful Thanksgiving dinner can make for many meals to follow. Just from the main course of turkey, a large variety of dishes can be created with the leftover meat. And a simple turkey sandwich or turkey soup isn’t your only after-Thanksgiving option. You’ll find the Thanksgiving leftovers, HERE to be anything but boring.
Holiday basics: How to have a safe and sane Thanksgiving
For families who settled for smaller gatherings and remote blessings during the height of the pandemic, this Thanksgiving looks like the return of the big bash. More folks are getting together this year, with the American Automobile Association predicting holiday travel will be nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. If that’s...
Dressing vs. stuffing: Is there a difference?
(KDVR) — It’s a question that divides the country each year ahead of Thanksgiving: What’s the difference between dressing and stuffing?. Merriam-Webster defines stuffing as “a seasoned mixture (as of bread crumbs, vegetables, and butter) that is typically placed inside the cavity of a turkey, pepper, etc. and cooked.” It defines dressing as “a seasoned mixture usually used as a stuffing (as for poultry).”
Light versus dark – the color of the turkey meat is due to the job of the muscle
(The Conversation) – At Thanksgiving dinner, lucky families will avoid impassioned discussions about religion and politics. But another argument is almost inevitable: white meat versus dark meat. Light meat lovers claim dark meat is greasy; dark meat devotees complain that light meat is dry and lacks flavor. Few meat...
Thanksgiving inflation gobbles up budgets
High inflation is hitting the Thanksgiving spread. Food prices rose almost 11 percent over the 12 months ending in October, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI), while groceries, which exclude restaurants, specifically were 12.4 percent more expensive from the same time a year ago. And some...
Which foods are unsafe to feed pets on Thanksgiving?
(WHNT) — While enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s tough not to share table scraps with our four-footed family members. But some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats. According to an American Kennel Club report, veterinarians tend to see an increase in patients on Thanksgiving due...
Google reveals which Thanksgiving recipes are popular in your state
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren’t alone. Google released the top Thanksgiving-related searches for the last week, showing people are not only interested in remembering when Thanksgiving is (it is this Thursday, by the way) but are also looking up last-minute recipes.
Katrick: Wishing you abundance, this Thanksgiving
One of the things that continually amazes me about Thanksgiving is the lack of space for hot and cold serving dishes. No matter how much advance planning you do, and how many extra tables you set up, there just doesn’t seem to be enough room for everything. Something or the other always seems to get left behind in the kitchen, and brought out later. In my family, it was the cranberry sauce (which was okay with me...
