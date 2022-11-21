Read full article on original website
Jay Leno ‘in good humor’ after suffering serious burns in car fire
Jay Leno is being treated for serious burns after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
TMZ.com
Jay Leno Heads Back to Garage 10 Days After Car Fire Accident
Jay Leno can't stop, won't stop -- unbelievably, he's back on the open road less than 2 weeks after he was severely burned in a car fire, and his first stop ... the same garage where it happened. Tuesday, the comedian drove himself -- still visibly scarred on his face...
Popculture
Jay Leno Seen in First Photo Since Suffering Third-Degree Burns
Just over a week after Jay Leno's garage fire accident, he has released the first photo of himself in recovery. Leno was treated for burns to his face, hands and chest at Grossman Burn Center in southern California, where he needed skin grafts and other procedures to help him heal from the injuries. The results are remarkable, especially given the short time since the accident.
Jay Leno leaves burn center after fire, releases photo
Leno underwent surgery for serious burns to his face, chest and hands that happened when flames erupted as he was working on a vintage car.
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Jay Leno spotted driving back into same garage where car fire burned him
Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Hospital shares photo of Jay Leno after treatment for ‘serious’ facial burns from car fire
Jay Leno has been discharged from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering “serious” facial burns from a car fire.“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Peter Grossman said in a statement.The 72-year-old former late-night host underwent surgery for serious burns when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car in his LA garage.Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Dr Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference on Wednesday (16 November).Some of the...
Jay Leno says he 'got some serious burns from a gasoline fire' after one of his cars in a Los Angeles garage burst into flames
Leno was set to perform on Sunday but canceled due to a "very serious medical emergency," an email obtained by People said.
Jay Leno’s Gasoline Fire Accident: What Happened, His Injuries and More
Jay Leno is on the mend after a harrowing gasoline accident left him with “serious burns” on his face. The former Tonight Show host, who was burned in a garage fire that broke out in November 2022, “got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno told Variety one day after the incident. “I am […]
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno burned by erupting car, in hospital
Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement to Variety. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." TMZ first reported that the comedian and...
