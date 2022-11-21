James Cameron is back, and so are James Cameron interviews. This latest one from GQ is a humdinger, offering revelations about a director known for innovation, short tempers, and, perhaps, more confidence than any mortal man has ever had. How confident? Well, confident enough to spend the last 15 years making the sequels to the highest-grossing movie ever. The Avatar series is exactly “very fucking” expensive to make, according to Cameron, who considers The Way Of Water “the worst business case in movie history.” Ultimately, the movie would need to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” to break even. This means Avatar: The Way Of Water would need to outgross both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Cameron’s inaugural highest-grossing movie ever made, Titanic.

2 DAYS AGO