CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only the second time in 13 games and ended a three-game skid. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Rozier has been carrying a huge burden because of injuries to starting guard LaMelo Ball and others. “He’s just not getting a lot of easy shots because of the situation right now,” Clifford said. “He’s playing huge minutes and he’s got a lot of responsibility. But he took over there in the fourth quarter.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO