Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Ben Simmons does complete 180 with Sixers fans before Nets game
Much has been said about how Philadelphia 76ers fans were expected to be hostile toward Ben Simmons in his return to his old stomping grounds. Well, there’s hardly any trace of that prior to Tuesday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sixers, with Simmons even signing autographs and taking selfies with Philly fans. […] The post Ben Simmons does complete 180 with Sixers fans before Nets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League
At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets shocking injury update ahead of Kings game
There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Ben Simmons opens up more about relationship with Joel Embiid, Sixers
PHILADELPHIA–The Brooklyn Nets will pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup that will feature the return of Ben Simmons. This will be the second time the Nets have come to Philadelphia since the 2022 deadline deal, but Simmons was unable to play back in March due to his back injury.
CBS News
Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philly homecoming
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball. The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history. "I...
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thesource.com
Last Night in Hoops: Ben Simmons Returns to Philly, Pat Bev Pushes Ayton in Another Lakers Loss
Ben Simmons made his long-awaited return to Philadelphia. The boos were not as loud as the former 76ers guard expected, but he and his Nets teammates still couldn’t pull out a win. The game on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center wrapped up at 115-106, but Simmons added another...
Ben Simmons dishing MJ shrug at Sixers fans after FTs is sending NBA Twitter nuts
Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia Tuesday night to play his old team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Nobody expected Simmons to play like Michael Jordan dropping 55 points on the New York Knicks shortly after making his comeback from his first retirement, but Simmons still managed to evoke some imagery of His Airness, albeit […] The post Ben Simmons dishing MJ shrug at Sixers fans after FTs is sending NBA Twitter nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Have No Timetable for Return
Not great news for the Clippers.
WSOC-TV
Sixers beat Nets despite missing Joel Embiid and James Harden in Ben Simmons' return to Philly
The Brooklyn Nets' issues go well beyond who's not on the court, and Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia demonstrated that to an embarrassing extent. The Nets entered the game with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all playing, a rarity In recent weeks. The Philadelphia 76ers entered the game without Joel Embiid (out two games with a foot injury), James Harden (foot sprain) and Tyrese Maxey (foot fracture).
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George get murky injury update from Clippers HC Tyronn Lue
The Los Angeles Clippers were seen as a legitimate title contender in 2023 with the return of Kawhi Leonard. Between their deep roster and the star duo of Kawhi and Paul George, things looked good for this team. But, both guys are already dealing with injury problems. Leonard sprained his ankle Monday while PG suffered […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Paul George get murky injury update from Clippers HC Tyronn Lue appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Williams injury update will make Celtics fans thankful
The Boston Celtics have plenty to be thankful for with their league-best 14-4 record, but they might be even more grateful around Christmas time. On Wednesday night, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Celtics center Robert Williams III expects to return to play by Christmas. The Boston big had an important knee surgery in September prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season, in which he has not yet played a game.
Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only the second time in 13 games and ended a three-game skid. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Rozier has been carrying a huge burden because of injuries to starting guard LaMelo Ball and others. “He’s just not getting a lot of easy shots because of the situation right now,” Clifford said. “He’s playing huge minutes and he’s got a lot of responsibility. But he took over there in the fourth quarter.”
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
RUMOR: Is DeMarcus Cousins following in Dwight Howard’s footsteps?
After Dwight Howard made his debut for a Taiwanese team a week ago, fans started to wonder who would be the next to follow him there. One name floated around by NBA fans was DeMarcus Cousins, the former All-Star center. Cousins has been looking for a new team after his contract with the Denver Nuggets […] The post RUMOR: Is DeMarcus Cousins following in Dwight Howard’s footsteps? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson hilariously accuses reporter of Thanksgiving ‘set up’ question and Ja Morant eats it up
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are heading to Thanksgiving with their craving for a victory satisfied following a 129-110 dismantling of the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night on the road. Zion Williamson dropped 32 points on the Spurs, shooting 14-for-18 from the field with 11 rebounds in just...
