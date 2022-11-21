ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season

One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons does complete 180 with Sixers fans before Nets game

Much has been said about how Philadelphia 76ers fans were expected to be hostile toward Ben Simmons in his return to his old stomping grounds. Well, there’s hardly any trace of that prior to Tuesday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sixers, with Simmons even signing autographs and taking selfies with Philly fans. […] The post Ben Simmons does complete 180 with Sixers fans before Nets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League

At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets shocking injury update ahead of Kings game

There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philly homecoming

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball. The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history. "I...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A

Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons dishing MJ shrug at Sixers fans after FTs is sending NBA Twitter nuts

Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia Tuesday night to play his old team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Nobody expected Simmons to play like Michael Jordan dropping 55 points on the New York Knicks shortly after making his comeback from his first retirement, but Simmons still managed to evoke some imagery of His Airness, albeit […] The post Ben Simmons dishing MJ shrug at Sixers fans after FTs is sending NBA Twitter nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC-TV

Sixers beat Nets despite missing Joel Embiid and James Harden in Ben Simmons' return to Philly

The Brooklyn Nets' issues go well beyond who's not on the court, and Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia demonstrated that to an embarrassing extent. The Nets entered the game with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all playing, a rarity In recent weeks. The Philadelphia 76ers entered the game without Joel Embiid (out two games with a foot injury), James Harden (foot sprain) and Tyrese Maxey (foot fracture).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George get murky injury update from Clippers HC Tyronn Lue

The Los Angeles Clippers were seen as a legitimate title contender in 2023 with the return of Kawhi Leonard. Between their deep roster and the star duo of Kawhi and Paul George, things looked good for this team. But, both guys are already dealing with injury problems. Leonard sprained his ankle Monday while PG suffered […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Paul George get murky injury update from Clippers HC Tyronn Lue appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Robert Williams injury update will make Celtics fans thankful

The Boston Celtics have plenty to be thankful for with their league-best 14-4 record, but they might be even more grateful around Christmas time. On Wednesday night, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Celtics center Robert Williams III expects to return to play by Christmas. The Boston big had an important knee surgery in September prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season, in which he has not yet played a game.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only the second time in 13 games and ended a three-game skid. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Rozier has been carrying a huge burden because of injuries to starting guard LaMelo Ball and others. “He’s just not getting a lot of easy shots because of the situation right now,” Clifford said. “He’s playing huge minutes and he’s got a lot of responsibility. But he took over there in the fourth quarter.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Is DeMarcus Cousins following in Dwight Howard’s footsteps?

After Dwight Howard made his debut for a Taiwanese team a week ago, fans started to wonder who would be the next to follow him there. One name floated around by NBA fans was DeMarcus Cousins, the former All-Star center. Cousins has been looking for a new team after his contract with the Denver Nuggets […] The post RUMOR: Is DeMarcus Cousins following in Dwight Howard’s footsteps? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade

The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy