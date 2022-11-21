Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Doesn’t Want To End Up Like Ric Flair In His Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, and he is currently in the last chapter of his in-ring career. In fact, The Natural had quite a few good matches in AEW so far. While he might be retiring eventually, he doesn’t want to end up like Ric Flair.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Injured At Full Gear
A new report has emerged regarding an injury sustained by a wrestler at AEW Full Gear this past weekend (November 19). At the event, the Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) made their return to AEW television and faced AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix and Pac).
wrestleview.com
What happened after AEW Full Gear went off the air
After AEW Full Gear went off the air, live from Newark at the Prudential Center, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio and Bryan Danielson came down to check on Jon Moxley. The crowd began a “Thank You Moxley” chant. Yuta, Claudio and Danielson explained what happened and Jon was upset. They...
tjrwrestling.net
Tyrus Breaks Surprising Record With NWA Worlds Title Win
Tyrus has discussed his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory and revealed that he has broken an unusual record with his win. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
ringsidenews.com
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Says Braun Strowman Is Full Of Crap For Calling Himself The Greatest Big Man
Baron Corbin has been one of the greatest heels of the modern era of WWE. Whether its portraying the Lone Wolf or jackpot winning Happy Corbin, Corbin has been known to adapt to any persona presented to him. However, Baron Corbin has taken a shot at fellow RAW Star Braun Strowman for praising himself.
itrwrestling.com
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
PWMania
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
Comments / 1