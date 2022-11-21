JAMESTOWN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening near Gumville Road in Jamestown. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17A as a 2003 Toyota pickup traveled north when the two collided. No other details were provided […] The post Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

