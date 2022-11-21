Read full article on original website
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) are working to identify a person in connection with multiple armed robberies in the Ladson area. According to CCSO, the suspect walked into Sonny’s gas station on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and […]
$5,000 reward offered for information on abandoned puppy found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning and injuring a dog. The shelter says the dog was found Tuesday in a crate by Charleston Police in the parking lot of Palmilla Apartments...
Deputies investigate deadly Ladson shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Ladson Wednesday night. Deputies responded to reported gunfire on Garwood Street near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor community just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the man hit and killed in a crash on Red Bank Road early Tuesday morning as Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant. Authorities say Frasier was walking along the road in Goose Creek shortly after...
The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Isaac L. Frasier of Mt. Pleasant, was walking when he was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Town Car. The post Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car on Tuesday. Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant, was walking on Redbank Road in Goose Creek when he was hit by a car, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
JAMESTOWN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening near Gumville Road in Jamestown. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17A as a 2003 Toyota pickup traveled north when the two collided. No other details were provided […] The post Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Police search for person of interest in N. Charleston attempted murder, carjacking
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an October attempted murder and carjacking. Police say the incident happened at 1250 2nd St. North at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 29. Authorities say this...
Community caught in the crossfire: Neighbors to file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last. They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.
NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
Ex-Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting resident in face, SLED says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pee Dee Regional Center employee is accused of hitting a resident in the face, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to SLED. On June 18, while employed with […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County. Cpl. David Jones said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road when a Lincoln Town Car headed southbound struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
1 arrested, 2 taken into custody after incident at Colleton County High School, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say an 18-year-old was arrested and two juveniles were taken into custody after an incident at Colleton County High School Monday. The Colleton County School District says the school went into lockdown after a fight on campus. The school district says they increased law...
Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
SCHP: Driver killed after tractor-trailer crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during an early morning Colleton County crash that involved a transfer truck. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Both a 2003 Volvo tractor-trailer and a […]
