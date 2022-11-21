ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

The Berkeley Observer

Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO, BCSO looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) are working to identify a person in connection with multiple armed robberies in the Ladson area. According to CCSO, the suspect walked into Sonny’s gas station on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and […]
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Pictures released of Ladson armed robbery suspect; CCSO asking for help

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for the perpetrator who carried out an armed robbery at a gas station in Ladson Sunday morning. Wednesday afternoon, CCSO released pictures of the suspect, who was described by an employee as a...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly Ladson shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting in Ladson Wednesday night. Deputies responded to reported gunfire on Garwood Street near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor community just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash

JAMESTOWN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening near Gumville Road in Jamestown. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17A as a 2003 Toyota pickup traveled north when the two collided. No other details were provided […] The post Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
JAMESTOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

