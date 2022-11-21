ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before

WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
HINGHAM, MA
Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ

Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook. Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey driver loses control of her vehicle, ends up hitting pedestrian

An investigation is underway following a three car domino effect car crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Manchester Township around 12:10 pm. Police said that 84-year old Eleanor Finke of Manchester Township was driving east along Columbus Boulevard when she suddenly struck a parked and unoccupied 2021 Penske Rental Truck on its drivers side, but then, she continued to accelerate and ended up hitting a parked unoccupied Suburban on the rear driver side of that vehicle.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days

A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
BAYONNE, NJ
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ

A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
There’s a Chipotle coming soon to Shrewsbury, NJ

There will soon be 88 Chipotle locations in New Jersey with seven of them in Monmouth County as word has been released that the newest location will be in Shrewsbury. The new Chipotle will be located at the Shrewsbury Plaza Shopping Center at 1026 Broad St., according to plans filed with the Planning Board.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes

A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
NEWARK, NJ
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
HAMMONTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

