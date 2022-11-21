ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Michigan 78, Jackson St. 68

JACKSON ST. (0-4) Mansel 3-7 0-0 6, T.Young 6-13 0-0 13, Adams 4-11 0-0 8, Evans 3-13 6-6 12, Watson 7-20 0-1 19, C.Young 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-73 6-7 68.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WVNews

Ohio State hosts Michigan on Saturday in "The Game"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WV News) - On Saturday (12 p.m., FOX), one of sports' greatest rivalries will take place once again. That would be the one nicknamed "The Game", which pits the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Michigan Wolverines. Both teams come into the game with an 11-0 record. OSU is...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy