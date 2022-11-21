Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for ‘Crying’ by End of Game
PITTSBURGH -- Well, this isn't something you see every day. One Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman has decided to call out T.J. Watt and his lack of success in Week 11. Bengals tackle La'el Collins wasn't holding back after the Bengals' 37-30 win over the Steelers this past weekend, and said by the end of the game, Watt wasn't very happy about anything happening on the field.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 12 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
With all 32 teams playing this week, fantasy teams should have the best remaining players in their starting lineups. The only top 12 quarterback with a question heading into Week 12 is Kyler Murray. Three other teams (Panthers, Rams, Jets) could have changes at the quarterback position on Sunday. ,...
Broncos Sign RB Tyreik McAllister to PS, Place Edmonds on IR
LB Langi was cut from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trades by Packers, Eagles Show Value of Premier Receiver
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In some ways, receiver is a dime-a-dozen position. There are countless receivers in the NFL who are pretty good, and countless more who aren’t in the league who probably are good enough to be on a roster. In other ways, receiver is a complete...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos’ In-House Interim HC Canddiates if Hackett Gets Fired
The Denver Broncos are far below expectations, and fans want head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired sooner rather than later. But, of course, that would entail an in-season firing, which is hard to argue against with the offense's performance this season. Even though the quality of play on the offensive line...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face After Releasing Him Earlier in the Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. The four-year lineman spent the first 10 games of the season on injured reserve. The Bengals waived him on Tuesday. He cleared waivers, which paved the way for his return to the team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Detroit Lions’ Week 12 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions' offense will enter Week 12 with an elevated amount of confidence, with its play having steadily improved over the past three weeks. It was announced Thursday morning that Josh Reynolds will suit up against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. The Bills still have a top duo...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Could Josh Giddey Find Long-Term Role on the Thunder Offense?
The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted Josh Giddey with the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. At the time, there might not have been too much hype around the pick, and he wasn’t able to showcase his skills in Summer League as he suffered an ankle injury. When Giddey...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Seen in Photo of 1957 Little Rock Nine Protests
View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of his team’s Thanksgiving matchup with the Giants, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in the news Wednesday after a photo surfaced from his past showing his connection to one of the first instances of public school integration in his home state of Arkansas.
Yardbarker
Jets Designate OT George Fant To Return From IR
Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season. As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predicting Lions Remaining 2022 NFL Schedule
The Detroit Lions have entered a mid-season surge, winning each of their last three games. Despite starting the season 1-6, Detroit will likely have plenty to play for throughout its final seven games. As it stands currently, the Lions are two games back of the final NFC playoff spot. Whether...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has put his heart and soul into the game of football. So when he sees another player sharing that same passion, he can't help but acknowledge it. Ahead of Buffalo's Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thursday, Miller talked about...
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 12 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans (7-3) are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in a crucial AFC showdown between two likely playoff teams. Naturally, after the way last season ended, many are calling this contest a potential redemption game or something of that nature for the Titans. That narrative may be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against Washington Wizards
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will make his return Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Herro missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury. He is the team's second-leading scorer at 19.6 points a game. His return is welcomed because the team announced Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Max Strus (shoulder) will all miss the game. Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are also out on the injury report.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Have Progressed Into Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders
OWINGS MILLS — Even when the Ravens were 3-3, coach John Harbaugh knew that he had a talented group that was eventually going to find its way. Since falling to the New York Giants 24-20 on Oct. 16, Baltimore has strung together four consecutive wins and is in a prime position to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
Vitality drop four members of LEC roster
Team Vitality parted ways Thursday with four members of their League of Legends European Championship roster. “The time has come
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Report Revealed
It was announced by the LA Clippers on Tuesday that the team's star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be sidelined for Thursday night's matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors. In addition to the absences of Leonard and George, the Clippers will also be without sharpshooting guard Luke...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Drop OT Thriller Versus Denver
On Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets squared off for the third time this season. But this time Denver would be without two of their key starters, the dynamic Jamal Murray and the sharp-shooting Michael Porter, Jr. The injuries seemed to be of little importance, as Denver carved out a 19-point lead early, but in typical Thunder fashion, Oklahoma City would find a way to.
