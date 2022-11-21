Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Breezy and cool Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be breezy and cool for Thanksgiving Day. Areas of drizzle will be possible late tonight and during the morning on Thanksgiving over south central Kansas. Sunshine will return during the afternoon as north winds turn breezy. Highs will reach...
KWCH.com
Cloudy, cool, and damp holiday conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a foggy and damp start to the holiday with areas light rain and drizzle. However, roads are wet – and not icy – with wake-up temperatures are in the 40s. Expect the wet weather to come to an end by midday followed by some late day sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.
KWCH.com
Smooth travel weather Wednesday; changes coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Thanksgiving storm system will be coming into the Plains, which will start changing the weather as we approach the holiday. Travel conditions still look pretty good, but there are some things to be mindful of in the coming days. Some fog could develop in central/south...
KWCH.com
Great travel weather today; big changes coming our way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Thanksgiving storm system will be coming into the central plains, which will start changing the weather as we approach the holiday. Travel conditions still look fairly good, but there are some things to be mindful of in the coming days. Some fog could develop in...
KWCH.com
Moisture chances increasing heading into Thanksgiving day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather pattern today will be nice and quiet across the state of Kansas with lots of sunshine and highs above average into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be a tad bit breezy from the S at 10-20mph. Overall, travel weather for Thanksgiving today looks to be great across the central part of the US.
kggfradio.com
Rain in Forecast for Thanksgiving Weekend
A rainy holiday weekend is on the way for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. The Wichita and Tulsa offices of the National Weather Service are predicting periodic chances for light rain throughout the long weekend. The best chance for rain for the KGGF listening area will be tonight through Thanksgiving Day and again Friday night through Saturday evening.
KWCH.com
Wichita gas prices fall under $3, drop benefits Thanksgiving travelers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers traveling for Thanksgiving may have found savings if they chose to wait until Wednesday to hit the road. Gas prices are $2.99 at many stations in Wichita. The city hasn’t seen a price that low since January. AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will...
Wichita gas prices drop under $3 a gallon for the first time since January
On Wednesday, Wichita gas prices dropped to $2.99 per gallon, the first time prices have been under a dollar since January.
KWCH.com
Holiday travelers breathe sigh of relief with lower gas prices
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt. A 12 News photojournalist captured the moment a van's driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned.
KWCH.com
Some stores open on Thanksgiving Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While several stores closed their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, a few remained open for business. Shoppers in need of last-minute items, or meals, should still be mindful because most stores that are open have reduced their hours in hopes of getting employees out of the building in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
KAKE TV
SCHEELS bringing hundreds of jobs to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The all sports retailer SCHEELS is planning on opening its second Kansas store in Wichita and is hoping to hire 500 people by the summer at 2023. SCHEELS says they have opened a career center in Wichita where people can come for information or to apply and interviews have already begun. With over 230,000 square feet and 75 different stores, they are looking for people who are passionate about the outdoors, sports and fashion.
KWCH.com
Wichita restaurants busy with Thanksgiving preparations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals, providing an option of convenience for families that don’t have time to mess with the shopping, cooking or cleaning. Depending on plans for Thanksgiving and the size of the party, having the meal from a restaurant could also be a cost-saver.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Amazing Rake
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KWCH.com
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
KWCH.com
City of Lawton updated trash collection hours
Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay joins deputy chief's letter of intent. Wichita restaurants busy with Thanksgiving preparations. Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals. Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters.
KWCH.com
Wichita Wagonmasters some 184 turkeys for families in need
Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals. Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate. Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard.
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house near in southeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire broke out at the home in the 9500 block of E. Stafford Court, near Pawnee and Webb, around 3 p.m. The fire department said the residents had moved most of their belongings...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
