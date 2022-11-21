ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski wins reelection in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has won reelection, defeating Donald Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski beat Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 ranked choice election. The results were announced Wednesday, when elections officials tabulated the ranked choice results after neither candidate won more than 50 percent of first-choice votes.
ALASKA STATE
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey’s office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall...
ALABAMA STATE
WATCH: The Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington, D.C. to kickoff holiday season

A red spruce from North Carolina will be the Capitol Christmas Tree this year in Washington. Watch the event in the player above. “This year, we’re honored to have this red spruce nicknamed Ruby from the Pisgah National Forest in Western North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains,” said the Director at the Capitol Grounds and Arboretum, James Kaufman. “We’ll set the tree into the West Front Lawn. Our Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team will spend the next several days decorating the tree with thousands of LED bulbs handy and hand-crafted ornaments from North Carolina communities.”
WASHINGTON, DC
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

