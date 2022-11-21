Read full article on original website
Army veteran helped disarm gunman in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he ducked to avoid any potential incoming fire, then moved to try to...
In California, 10 percent of state legislature identifies as LGBTQ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year’s midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10 percent of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature.
Gunman kills 5 in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub, subdued by patrons, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday. At least two firearms, including...
Indiana doctor defends actions in 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio defended her actions before a judge Monday in an episode that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified during the...
Rep. Mary Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins Alaska’s at-large congressional district
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick...
Mike Dunleavy becomes 1st Alaska governor reelected since 1998
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50 percent of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting.
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. In a one-page order, the high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Abortion providers who had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks after the lower court ruling will again have to stop.
GOP’s lackluster fundraising leading up to the 2022 election spurs infighting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailing badly in his Arizona Senate race as votes poured in, Republican Blake Masters went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and assigned blame to one person: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “You know what else is incompetent, Tucker? The establishment. The people who control...
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski wins reelection in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has won reelection, defeating Donald Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski beat Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 ranked choice election. The results were announced Wednesday, when elections officials tabulated the ranked choice results after neither candidate won more than 50 percent of first-choice votes.
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey’s office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall...
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes race against Lauren Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday in his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount, but highlighted how his surprisingly strong showing revealed that Republican voters in the sprawling Colorado district are tiring of Boebert’s brash style. The...
Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future, according to the state’s leading public health official. Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, spoke to state senators at a hearing Monday about the financial...
WATCH: The Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington, D.C. to kickoff holiday season
A red spruce from North Carolina will be the Capitol Christmas Tree this year in Washington. Watch the event in the player above. “This year, we’re honored to have this red spruce nicknamed Ruby from the Pisgah National Forest in Western North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains,” said the Director at the Capitol Grounds and Arboretum, James Kaufman. “We’ll set the tree into the West Front Lawn. Our Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team will spend the next several days decorating the tree with thousands of LED bulbs handy and hand-crafted ornaments from North Carolina communities.”
PHOTOS: Record snowstorm buries parts of upstate New York under 6 feet of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped more than 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused several deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of...
Jeffries announces history-making bid to be first Black leader of House Democrats after Pelosi
NEW YORK (AP) — A day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York launched a history-making bid Friday to become the first Black person to helm a major political party in Congress as leader of the House Democrats. In a letter...
As New York’s marijuana licenses loom, unauthorized shops bloom
NEW YORK (AP) — Eager, anxious and frustrated, Yuri Krupitsky is waiting to find out whether he’ll get to open one of the first legal recreational marijuana shops in New York state. He wrangled a lengthy application to become one of about 900 hopefuls for a first round...
