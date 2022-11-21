ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers say they plan to pull back on spending – acting as if the US were already in a recession

(THE CONVERSATION) Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season, but consumers burned by the highest inflation in a generation may have other ideas. Industry groups are predicting another record year of retail sales, with the National Retail Federation forecasting a jump of 6% to 8% over the US$890 billion consumers spent online and in stores in […]
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
CNET

Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch

Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bustle

Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot

There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
The Independent

Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

You Can Save 50% on Your First Year of Walmart Plus, but Only if You Act Now

November is here, which means Black Friday deals will be starting sooner than later. Walmart has already officially announced its Black Friday plans, and the company's first set of deals kick off on Nov. 7 with early access for Walmart Plus members. To participate in the early access deals you will need to be a paid Walmart Plus member and not part of the free trial. This normally costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year, but for a limited time Walmart is offering new members a one year Walmart Plus subscription for $49. Walmart is advertising it as getting six months free since you're only paying half the original price.
WWD

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment.  More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Best Black Friday Bed Accessory Deals: Save on Sheets, Pillows and Even Dog Beds

Bedding accessories like sheets, pillows and adjustable bed frames can take a bedroom set from good to extra-cozy. Besides being comfortable to snuggle up to, your pillow can make a big difference in your quality of sleep because it helps keep your neck and spine in a straight alignment. Adjustable bed frames also have their benefits, from helping ease snoring to relieving back pain. And you can never have too many pairs of sheets on hand!
CBS Miami

Black Friday: What to know about "buy now, pay later" plans

As consumers gear up for their holiday shopping this year, some may turn to "buy now, pay later" loans to fund gift purchases, especially young and low-income consumers who may not have ready access to traditional credit.But financial experts are cautioning shoppers to be aware of hidden financial risks with these popular loans. If you've shopped online for clothes or furniture, sneakers or concert tickets, you've likely seen the option at checkout to break the cost into smaller installments over time. Companies like Afterpay, Affirm, Klarna and Paypal all offer the service, with Apple due to enter the market later this year.But with economic instability rising,...
CBS News

CBS News

573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy