Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Related
Full list of stores including Kroger, Walmart making major change at checkout – and it means you can skip lines
MANY retailers are adopting a major change at their checkout lines to help consumers get out of the store quicker. To meet concerns over the pandemic as well as to keep hiring requirements low amid a labor shortage, top retailers like Walmart and Lowes have opted for more self-checkout options in stores.
Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers say they plan to pull back on spending – acting as if the US were already in a recession
(THE CONVERSATION) Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season, but consumers burned by the highest inflation in a generation may have other ideas. Industry groups are predicting another record year of retail sales, with the National Retail Federation forecasting a jump of 6% to 8% over the US$890 billion consumers spent online and in stores in […]
Thousands to be laid off at Amazon starting this week, will hit the region hard
The dismissals would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history. It’s the latest tech company to lay off workers. “This could end up having a disproportionate impact on the Seattle region,” Todd Bishop of GeekWire told KIRO Newsradio. “Amazon employs about 75,000 people here and many of them are corporate and technology workers.”
I’m a bargain hunter – I found three items at Walmart for just $1 each, the simple step to sort through the price tags
FINDING discounts isn’t that uncommon at Walmart, with a shopper scoring big markdowns on items by just using a simple phone trick. At the retail chain, shoppers can often discover items discounted in clearance. Like Walmart, many others stores have clearance deals, which are designed to get the consumer...
I work in Aldi – here’s the secret to getting discounts, it works every time and could save you lots of money
AN ALDI worker has revealed the secret to bagging a discount at the tills - and it always works. Fiona Forrester is a store manager in Glenrothes, Fife and has worked for the bargain supermarket for a whopping 20 years. She has now shared her top tips to help customers...
Digital Trends
This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out
One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
AOL Corp
Amazon's new robot should strike fear into its hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers
Amazon unveiled Sparrow, a robot capable of handling individual items on Thursday. The robot could reduce the company's reliance on human warehouse workers. Amazon has been trying to fully automate its warehouses for the past several years. What do you call a robotic arm that relies on computer vision, artificial...
Harbor Freight’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Getting Even Better
Harbor Freight waits for no one to get the deals going.
CNET
Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch
Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
Bed Bath & Beyond 96% Off Black Friday Deals: $1 Plates, 6 Towels for $7, $18 Furniture, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Walmart is offering a half-off deal for its Amazon Prime competitor, Walmart+, and it includes early access to Black Friday deals
Shoppers can access early Black Friday deals with a new Walmart+ membership offer. The deal includes 50% off the annual membership and limited offers like Lyft rideshare credit. The discount is not available for current members, and the offer ends Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Ahead of Black Friday,...
Bustle
Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot
There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals
A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
CNET
You Can Save 50% on Your First Year of Walmart Plus, but Only if You Act Now
November is here, which means Black Friday deals will be starting sooner than later. Walmart has already officially announced its Black Friday plans, and the company's first set of deals kick off on Nov. 7 with early access for Walmart Plus members. To participate in the early access deals you will need to be a paid Walmart Plus member and not part of the free trial. This normally costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year, but for a limited time Walmart is offering new members a one year Walmart Plus subscription for $49. Walmart is advertising it as getting six months free since you're only paying half the original price.
Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected
With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
CNET
Best Black Friday Bed Accessory Deals: Save on Sheets, Pillows and Even Dog Beds
Bedding accessories like sheets, pillows and adjustable bed frames can take a bedroom set from good to extra-cozy. Besides being comfortable to snuggle up to, your pillow can make a big difference in your quality of sleep because it helps keep your neck and spine in a straight alignment. Adjustable bed frames also have their benefits, from helping ease snoring to relieving back pain. And you can never have too many pairs of sheets on hand!
Phone Arena
Hurry up and nab Apple's hot new AirPods Pro 2 at their $50 Black Friday discount today
As more and more retailers expand their early Black Friday 2022 promotions to more and more popular tech products released in the last year or so, you might not be shocked to hear that the second-generation AirPods Pro are already on sale at a $50 discount. But what's certainly a...
Black Friday: What to know about "buy now, pay later" plans
As consumers gear up for their holiday shopping this year, some may turn to "buy now, pay later" loans to fund gift purchases, especially young and low-income consumers who may not have ready access to traditional credit.But financial experts are cautioning shoppers to be aware of hidden financial risks with these popular loans. If you've shopped online for clothes or furniture, sneakers or concert tickets, you've likely seen the option at checkout to break the cost into smaller installments over time. Companies like Afterpay, Affirm, Klarna and Paypal all offer the service, with Apple due to enter the market later this year.But with economic instability rising,...
CBS News
573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0