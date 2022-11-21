Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Troy Aikman Rips 'Embarrassing' Cardinals After 49ers Loss
It's been a dreadful season for the team so far.
Cardinals prefer Colt McCoy to Kyler Murray right now?
The Arizona Cardinals have been a big disappointment on offense this season, and quarterback Kyler Murray’s play has been part of that. The issues have been significant enough that the team may feel better about Colt McCoy being under center right now. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 appeared...
NFL Fans Try Convincing Themselves Colt McCoy Is Better Option for Cardinals Than Kyle Murray
Another week and Colt McCoy is set to start in place of the injured Kyler Murray. NFL fans have convinced themselves the Cardinals are better off. That’s right. There are some folks out there saying the 36-year-old McCoy is a better fit at QB for this Arizona team than the top overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
San Francisco 49ers’ fan takeover in Mexico City in full effect at Estadio Azteca
The 49ers fans are expected to be owning Mexico City for "Monday Night Football."
Cardinals fire O-line coach, run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals have yet another controversy to deal with this year. This involves a coach. The team fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman. The decision came after...
NBC Sports
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Rachel Glandorf McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy’ Wife
Colt McCoy is stepping up as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray recuperates. Which brings his family back in the spotlight. Colt McCoy’s wife is pretty private on social media but that doesn’t subdue the attention on her. Rachel Glandorf McCoy has been drawing attention since Colt was a collegiate player for the Texas Longhorns. NFL fans still want to know more about who the quarterback’s wife is. So we delve into his background in this Rachel Glandorf McCoy Wiki.
Sean Kugler situation yet another distraction for Arizona Cardinals in 2022
TEMPE — The defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football wasn’t the only loss the team walked out of Mexico City with in Week 11. Another, however, had nothing to do with football. Reportedly groping a woman the Sunday before the 38-10...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: 49ers lead Cardinals on MNF from Mexico City
Week 11 of the NFL season comes to a close with the San Francisco 49ers battling the Arizona Cardinals at in an all-important NFC West tilt on Monday Night Football. It's going down at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the fifth and final game of the 2022 International Series. Kyler...
Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next. Now they’re thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong. The New York Giants visit […]
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Shares Tough Words For Cardinals’ Kyler Murray
After making the playoffs following the 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals are facing an uphill battle to get back to them this season. Arizona is currently 4-7 on the season as they are closer to being in last place in the NFC than qualifying for a playoff spot. Their defense...
