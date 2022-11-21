ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Cardinals prefer Colt McCoy to Kyler Murray right now?

The Arizona Cardinals have been a big disappointment on offense this season, and quarterback Kyler Murray’s play has been part of that. The issues have been significant enough that the team may feel better about Colt McCoy being under center right now. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 appeared...
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
Meet Rachel Glandorf McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy’ Wife

Colt McCoy is stepping up as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray recuperates. Which brings his family back in the spotlight. Colt McCoy’s wife is pretty private on social media but that doesn’t subdue the attention on her. Rachel Glandorf McCoy has been drawing attention since Colt was a collegiate player for the Texas Longhorns. NFL fans still want to know more about who the quarterback’s wife is. So we delve into his background in this Rachel Glandorf McCoy Wiki.
Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders on Thanksgiving

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next. Now they’re thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong. The New York Giants visit […]
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Shares Tough Words For Cardinals’ Kyler Murray

After making the playoffs following the 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals are facing an uphill battle to get back to them this season. Arizona is currently 4-7 on the season as they are closer to being in last place in the NFC than qualifying for a playoff spot. Their defense...
