This Las Vegas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In US

Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner . Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you .

Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US. The website states, "Each restaurant on this list is laying on a festive spread for Thanksgiving 2022 that's sure to make you feel thankful."

According to the list, International Smoke in Las Vegas serves one of the best Thanksgiving meals in the country. The website explains what makes it so special:

"The Las Vegas International Smoke has only one Thanksgiving entrée, a smoked turkey dinner for $49 that comes with cranberry chutney and herbed brioche stuffing. For dessert, there's pumpkin pie mascarpone cheesecake, or key lime tart for $16. In San Francisco, however, International Smoke is doing Thanksgiving dinner buffet-style. $105 (or $49 for kids) covers all-you-can-eat appetizers including chilled shellfish, curried squash soup, and truffled Caesar salad, as well as carving stations with smoked turkey, smoked salmon, and Wagyu prime rib. Sides include cornbread sausage stuffing, pureed potatoes with mushroom gravy, and Brussels sprouts with maple syrup and huckleberries. Of course, there are desserts, as well: traditional pumpkin pie, tradition-adjacent apple cobbler, and good old-fashioned bread pudding made from Ayesha's own recipe."

Check out the full list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US on Tasting Table's website .