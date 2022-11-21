ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsa Pippen gets heckled as 'cold motherf***er' at game with Michael Jordan's son

By Breanna Robinson
 2 days ago

Larsa Pippen was heckled and called a "cold motherf***er" at a Los Angeles Chargers game while apparently on a date with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus.

In video footage from the Chargers vs the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday (20 November), the reality television star and socialite appeared shocked as someone approached her about her supposed new relationship.

"Hey Larsa, that's what you're doing? You're with the boy, Mike's son? You a cold motherf***er, ain't you!" the fan said in the video as he approached Larsa and Marcus.

Larsa, who looked back at the man behind the camera for a moment, could be seen laughing at the situation before refocusing on the game.

Despite being spotted out to dinner and at events, Larsa has publicly downplayed romance chatter between her and Marcus, labelling them as just "friends" as rumours continued to brew that they are a thing.

"We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is," she told People.

Larsa was married to former NBA star Scottie Pippen for almost 20 years before their divorce was finalized in December 2021.

On the other hand, Marcus' father used to be teammates with Scottie on the Chicago Bulls.

Pippen and Jordan played for the Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s and made magic on the court.

However, after the release of Jordan's docuseries The Last Dance , the Hall of Famers' bond seemed to take a tumble.

Pippen hasn't held back from blunt discussions about his old teammate and pal. He even went as far as to say that Jordan ruined" the sport in his November 2021 memoir Unguarded .

"They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates," Pippen wrote in Unguarded, alleging that The Last Dance didn't showcase enough of the rest of the team.

Comments / 0

