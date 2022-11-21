ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Black Dog Animal Rescue working to give the gift of a forever home to its fosters

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, Black Dog Animal Rescue is there to help give the gift of a new home to one of its fosters. Founded in 2008, Black Dog Animal Rescue is devoted to promoting, providing, and advocating for the needs of companion animals. It strives to make sure all animals which come to it are with a loving foster until they find their forever homes.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Have Conducted 68 Percent More Traffic Stops

According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, local cops have conducted almost 70 percent more traffic stops compared to the same time in 2021. According to the post, police have so far conducted 12, 944 traffic stops. That is a 68 percent increase over this time last year and is already more than the total number of stops conducted in all of 2021 [9,134].
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

Little Piggy Goes Hog Wild, Leads Cheyenne Officers on Chase

Thursday morning was anything but boar-ing for officers in Cheyenne when one little piggy did not stay home. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the pig-citement started around 8:15 a.m. "Officer Lohnes was traveling east on 19th Street when a citizen waived him down and reported that a baby pig was...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/21/22–11/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
ksut.org

Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity

Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Parsley Bridge reopened in Cheyenne, Department of Transportation reports

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Parsley Bridge has recently been reopened to traffic, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today. Numerous collisions in the past have caused several closures and the need for frequent repairs to the bridge. The new bridge has an increased clearance height above I-80 which should mitigate future collisions and closures at the location.
CHEYENNE, WY
Idaho State Journal

One injured in wreck that shut down local highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Library closing early for holiday weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library is reminding residents to gather up their reading material for the Thanksgiving weekend before 6 p.m. today as the library is closing early for the holiday. The library will be closed from 6 p.m. today, Nov. 23, until Saturday, Nov. 26. It...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy