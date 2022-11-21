Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Black Dog Animal Rescue working to give the gift of a forever home to its fosters
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, Black Dog Animal Rescue is there to help give the gift of a new home to one of its fosters. Founded in 2008, Black Dog Animal Rescue is devoted to promoting, providing, and advocating for the needs of companion animals. It strives to make sure all animals which come to it are with a loving foster until they find their forever homes.
Cheyenne Police Have Conducted 68 Percent More Traffic Stops
According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, local cops have conducted almost 70 percent more traffic stops compared to the same time in 2021. According to the post, police have so far conducted 12, 944 traffic stops. That is a 68 percent increase over this time last year and is already more than the total number of stops conducted in all of 2021 [9,134].
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
oilcity.news
Man charged with punching liquor store clerk before hit-and-run, pursuit with deputies
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says a man punched a liquor store clerk, crashed into an occupied vehicle, and fled from deputies in a work van before being arrested on foot Friday afternoon in south Cheyenne. Andy Lee Kirkendall, 44, heard three felony and seven...
Little Piggy Goes Hog Wild, Leads Cheyenne Officers on Chase
Thursday morning was anything but boar-ing for officers in Cheyenne when one little piggy did not stay home. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the pig-citement started around 8:15 a.m. "Officer Lohnes was traveling east on 19th Street when a citizen waived him down and reported that a baby pig was...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/21/22–11/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
ksut.org
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
capcity.news
Parsley Bridge reopened in Cheyenne, Department of Transportation reports
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Parsley Bridge has recently been reopened to traffic, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today. Numerous collisions in the past have caused several closures and the need for frequent repairs to the bridge. The new bridge has an increased clearance height above I-80 which should mitigate future collisions and closures at the location.
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
capcity.news
Two Cheyenne residents among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Two of the...
Man dies in early morning shooting involving Larimer County deputy
A suspect died in a shooting involving a Larimer County deputy early Monday near Interstate 25 and and E. Crossroads Boulevard.
Man dead after attempting to elude Larimer County sheriff's deputies
Larimer County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man early Monday after a vehicle chase that ended just south of the Budweiser Events Center off I-25 and Crossroads Boulevard, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
capcity.news
Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Cheyenne Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the CPD Facebook page:. Channel 9 News was at the club where the killings occurred after the shootings, where residents...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man charged with running over officer’s foot, catalytic converter theft, fleeing in stolen vehicle
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man was arrested and charged with felony auto theft, aggravated eluding, and interference with a peace officer in a pair of cases on Monday. Anthony Joseph Gello, 37, is accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle as deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter on Nov. 10.
Man arrested in Fort Collins shooting after chasing person with machete
One person has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Old Town Fort Collins after initiating a fight and chasing another man with a machete.
capcity.news
Laramie County Library closing early for holiday weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library is reminding residents to gather up their reading material for the Thanksgiving weekend before 6 p.m. today as the library is closing early for the holiday. The library will be closed from 6 p.m. today, Nov. 23, until Saturday, Nov. 26. It...
