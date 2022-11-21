ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings

Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
TECUMSEH, MI
