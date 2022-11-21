Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants Following Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Shane M. Cope age 44 of Manchester, KY on Monday morning November 21, 2022 at approximately 10:45 AM. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Deputy Houston responded to a non-injury traffic crash there.
wymt.com
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What deputies thought was going to be a shoplifting complaint turned into much more late last week in Laurel County. Just before 8 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on East Laurel Road outside London. When they arrived, they found the suspect,...
Union County deputy accused of illegally arresting woman
A former Union County deputy has been charged after special agents investigated an unlawful arrest of a woman in Luttrell, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
wymt.com
Knott County man indicted in connection with jewelry store robbery
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing serious charges following a grand jury indictment on Monday. Lonnie Huff, 45, of Emmalena, is accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Lloyd Williams Jewelry store in Corbin earlier this year. The indictment states Huff threatened to hurt people and...
wymt.com
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement in Laurel County Searching for Two Suspects in Theft Case
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in a theft case. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they are looking for suspects connected to a theft that occurred over the weekend northeast of London. Photos captured of the suspects and their vehicle are available for the public to view on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office facebook.
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Heroin Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three men during a traffic stop. While patrolling on Highway 770 near Corbin, police noticed a car with multiple equipment violations and pulled it over at a business parking lot. During the stop one of the occupants, 37-year-old Steven Albert Huff of London, was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. As the investigation continued, officers found Huff, the driver, 37-year-old Billy Joe Asher of Indiana, and another passenger, 44-year-old Daniel Arthur of London, in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe. They were also found in possession of an empty syringe. Also assisting were Laurel Sheriff’s shift Sgt. Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland. All three were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
Terry Cornett, 67, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
somerset106.com
Corbin Woman Is Indicted In Deadly 2021 Crash
A Corbin woman involved in a deadly 2021 crash in Laurel County has been indicted by a grand jury. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14th, 2021 on U.S. 25 just south of London. 44-year-old Tiffany Smith was killed in the crash. Three others were seriously injured. Kelley’s bond sits at $200,000. She is scheduled to be back in court on December 14th.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested Monday morning on meth and other charges, according to jail records. Russell B. Miller, age 39, was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch on charges of first degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and third degree criminal trespassing.
WKYT 27
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
lakercountry.com
Albany man sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth
An Albany man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison last week, according to Z93 Radio in Monticello. Jeremy Lynch, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in July. In 2019, a hotel room occupied by Lynch was searched by...
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft. Police posted during the weekend it happened at a business on US 25. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.
indherald.com
Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
harrodsburgherald.com
Local Man Indicted For Receiving Stolen Tractor
A Harrodsburg man has been indicted in connection to the September theft of two vehicles. Last week, Julian Sampson, 57, of 468 Central Pike, was charged with two class D felony counts of receiving stolen property. Back in September, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed two...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
WLWT 5
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in McCreary County. According to officials, the accident happened on US-27 North near Collage Street just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell, a pedestrian of Somerset, Kentucky,...
WKYT 27
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 27 North near KY-3253. Officials said 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell was walking on U.S. 27, and he was hit by a...
wbontv.com
Vehicle theft reported over weekend in Ravenna
The Tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee vehicle in the feature picture was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory this weekend. The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating the vehicle and getting it back to its rightful owner. Anyone with any information please contact Estill County...
q95fm.net
Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart
A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
Comments / 4