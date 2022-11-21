This week, as NASA’s Orion spacecraft heads for the moon, we continue the look into the history of Virginia astronauts. A few of them made big headlines. David McDowell Brown, from Arlington, received a B.S. in biology from the College of William and Mary before going on to earn a doctorate in medicine from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He joined the Navy, and after completing flight surgeon training, he reported to the Navy Branch Hospital in Adak, Alaska. He was awarded the Navy Operational Flight Surgeon of the Year in 1986, and in 1988, he was the only flight surgeon in a 10-year period to be chosen for pilot training. He was designated a naval aviator in 1990.

