Virginia AG asks solar lending companies to suspend payments for Pink Energy customers
On Tuesday, Attorney General Jason Miyares asked several loan companies to suspend loan payments and accrual of interest for customers who financed the purchase of solar panels from the company Pink Energy.
wvtf.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia
Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
NBC12
Tribes awarded state grants for the first time to conserve Va. forestland
In a mission to gain back lands lost since Capt. John Smith’s first expeditions throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, state and federally recognized Indigenous tribes are tapping into state funds. Last week, two tribes were awarded grants directly from the Virginia Land Conservation Fund (VLCF) to acquire and...
cardinalnews.org
A new push to overturn Virginia’s uranium mining moratorium may be on the horizon
Want more news from Southwest and Southside Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather newsletter now, too. The largest uranium deposit in the United States is in Pittsylvania County at a 3,000-acre site called Coles Hill. The uranium was found in 1979, but...
NBC12
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens gathered at the Governor’s mansion to celebrate the centuries-long relationship between the Commonwealth and the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian tribes. The annual tax tribute ceremony dates back to 1677 when an agreement was signed allowing Native Americans to give fresh game to the colonial...
theriver953.com
Youngkin unveils “Make Virginia Home” Plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his “Make Virginia Home” Plan which aims to increase the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across Virginia. Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said that while trying “to attract and retain businesses to Virginia, the availability of workforce housing for their future employees was consistently raised by employers.”
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
WTOP
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon
Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Skip Barber Racing School to Relocate Headquarters in Virginia and Establish Performance Driving School
Automotive education and entertainment company to invest $8.9 million, create 24 jobs in Halifax County. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Skip Barber Racing School, the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County. VIR will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility within the Motorsport Technology Park to lease to Skip Barber Racing School for the operation. Virginia successfully competed with California and Texas for the project, which will create 24 new jobs.
6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
restonnow.com
Virginia history standards criticized by local teacher unions sent back to drawing board
Fairfax County’s teacher unions expressed relief after new state-proposed history standards were rejected by a governor-appointed board late last week. On Thursday evening (Nov. 17), Virginia’s Board of Education voted unanimously to again delay approving new history standards drafted by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The proposed...
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
ecowatch.com
West Virginia Customers Pay the Price for State’s Reliance on Coal
The state of West Virginia is intimately associated with coal power, so much so that it got 91 percent of its electricity from coal in 2021, and politicians like the state’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin have painted an attack on the highly polluting energy source as an attack on the state’s wellbeing.
WDBJ7.com
Disability Commission considers accessibilty in Virginia State Parks
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Close to eight million people visited Virginia State Parks in 2021, and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says it is committed to making them accessible to persons with disabilities. DCR Deputy Director of Operations Frank Stovall briefed members of the Virginia Disability Commission during...
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia astronauts have made headlines
This week, as NASA’s Orion spacecraft heads for the moon, we continue the look into the history of Virginia astronauts. A few of them made big headlines. David McDowell Brown, from Arlington, received a B.S. in biology from the College of William and Mary before going on to earn a doctorate in medicine from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He joined the Navy, and after completing flight surgeon training, he reported to the Navy Branch Hospital in Adak, Alaska. He was awarded the Navy Operational Flight Surgeon of the Year in 1986, and in 1988, he was the only flight surgeon in a 10-year period to be chosen for pilot training. He was designated a naval aviator in 1990.
Man wins $150,000 on his first Virginia Lottery ticket
Hampton man, Danny Johnson, told lottery officials he usually tells people they are wasting their money playing lottery games. However, as the Powerball jackpot reached record highs in November, Johnson's friend started pestering him and he eventually decided to buy a ticket.
‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight
The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
