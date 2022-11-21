ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wvtf.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia

Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
SUFFOLK, VA
theriver953.com

Youngkin unveils “Make Virginia Home” Plan

Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his “Make Virginia Home” Plan which aims to increase the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across Virginia. Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said that while trying “to attract and retain businesses to Virginia, the availability of workforce housing for their future employees was consistently raised by employers.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Skip Barber Racing School to Relocate Headquarters in Virginia and Establish Performance Driving School

Automotive education and entertainment company to invest $8.9 million, create 24 jobs in Halifax County. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Skip Barber Racing School, the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County. VIR will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility within the Motorsport Technology Park to lease to Skip Barber Racing School for the operation. Virginia successfully competed with California and Texas for the project, which will create 24 new jobs.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
VIRGINIA STATE
baltimorenews.net

Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
TANEYTOWN, MD
ecowatch.com

West Virginia Customers Pay the Price for State’s Reliance on Coal

The state of West Virginia is intimately associated with coal power, so much so that it got 91 percent of its electricity from coal in 2021, and politicians like the state’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin have painted an attack on the highly polluting energy source as an attack on the state’s wellbeing.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Disability Commission considers accessibilty in Virginia State Parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Close to eight million people visited Virginia State Parks in 2021, and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says it is committed to making them accessible to persons with disabilities. DCR Deputy Director of Operations Frank Stovall briefed members of the Virginia Disability Commission during...
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia astronauts have made headlines

This week, as NASA’s Orion spacecraft heads for the moon, we continue the look into the history of Virginia astronauts. A few of them made big headlines. David McDowell Brown, from Arlington, received a B.S. in biology from the College of William and Mary before going on to earn a doctorate in medicine from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He joined the Navy, and after completing flight surgeon training, he reported to the Navy Branch Hospital in Adak, Alaska. He was awarded the Navy Operational Flight Surgeon of the Year in 1986, and in 1988, he was the only flight surgeon in a 10-year period to be chosen for pilot training. He was designated a naval aviator in 1990.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight

The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

