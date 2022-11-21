Southern California’s Boogie Ellis understands the significance of Thursday’s semifinal against No. 22 Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. “We come out here and we win a couple games, we got a chance to make some noise,” he said. “Just (relaying) to the guys that this is a really important tournament for us to make a statement.”

