Ellis, USC beat BYU in 1st round of Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP)Boogie Ellis scored 21 of his 27 points after the break to help Southern California beat BYU 82-76 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The 27 points tied a career high for Ellis, who made all five of his shots and 11 of...
No. 22 Tennessee, USC look to keep rolling in Bahamas

Southern California’s Boogie Ellis understands the significance of Thursday’s semifinal against No. 22 Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. “We come out here and we win a couple games, we got a chance to make some noise,” he said. “Just (relaying) to the guys that this is a really important tournament for us to make a statement.”
Unbeaten Saint Mary’s faces off with Washington in Wooden final

Unbeaten Saint Mary’s faces off with Washington in Wooden final. Saint Mary’s aims to keep its perfect record intact when it opposes Washington on Thursday night in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim, Calif. The Gaels (6-0) reached the title game with a 75-65 victory...
