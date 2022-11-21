ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming Mall redevelopment project gets funding

Muncy, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall now has a developer and a funding boost to start redevelopment. FAMvest, a developer based in State College, plans to repurpose the 135-acre property into a mix of commercial and residential spaces. The project to revitalize the Lycoming Mall has received $5 million in funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84), who...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for ammunition owner

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crack dealing duo busted

Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Crews From Three Counties Respond to Milton Brush Fire

MILTON – Volunteer fire crews from multiple counties responded to a two-acre brush fire in Turbot Township, Northumberland County Tuesday afternoon. Turbot Township Fire Company Captain Doug Wilson says the fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 2400 block of Broadway. That’s where he says a homeowner was doing some outdoor burning when the fire went out of control.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Environmental groups appeal DEP’s extension of REC air permit

RENOVO, PA – Clean Air Council, PennFuture, and the Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday appealed an extension of Renovo Energy Center’s air pollution permit for a large gas-fired power plant — what the groups called in their release “a significant source of new pollution within an environmental justice area.”
RENOVO, PA
WTAJ

Centre County area EMS to disband after decades of service

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County emergency medical service announced that they will soon be disbanded, citing a lack of staffing which has been affecting many others in the area. Port Matilda EMS posted to Facebook Monday, that the choice to disband services was “not made easily and not without a lot of regret.” […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Bellefonte Waterfront Delay

More delays are expected for a long-awaited downtown development project in one Centre County community. The Bellefonte Waterfront Project has been on the drawing board for four years, but it has actually been in the works since the old Bush House Hotel burned down in 2006. The project would consist...
BELLEFONTE, PA
therecord-online.com

Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case

DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Bellefonte woman victim in fatal I-80 crash at Loganton Exit

GREENE TOWNSHIP, PA – A Bellefonte woman lost her life in a one-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon at the Loganton exit of Interstate 80. State police identified the victim as Jamie A. Goodyear, 41; police said she was deceased as a result of the crash. The police report said...
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman steals close to $300 of groceries

Muncy, Pa. — Police say a woman stole close to $300 of grocery items at a self-checkout at the Muncy Weis Markets. Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, of Muncy, rang up items at the self-checkout on Nov. 16. For each paid item she put in a bag, she put additional unpaid items in, according to Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville. Hoffman took $297 of merchandise before staff caught her. ...
MUNCY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
WESTFIELD, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

American Rescue Workers’ Thanksgiving preparations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, people will be enjoying some delicious Thanksgiving favorites and a non-profit in Lycoming County is preparing to feed 375 people. American Rescue Workers in Williamsport have spent days preparing dinners to hand out to anyone who stops by. The organization has 50 turkeys, a spread of sides, and […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Cell phones banned from Clinton County Court facilities

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Visitors to the Clinton County Courthouse, the county’s Garden Building and the county’s three district court offices may no longer bring cellphones into those facilities. A court order to that effect was signed by President Judge Craig P. Miller on Monday and the new edict went into effect on Tuesday.

