Lycoming Mall redevelopment project gets funding
Muncy, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall now has a developer and a funding boost to start redevelopment. FAMvest, a developer based in State College, plans to repurpose the 135-acre property into a mix of commercial and residential spaces. The project to revitalize the Lycoming Mall has received $5 million in funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84), who...
PennDOT to begin temporary repairs next week at site of Bellefonte wall collapse
Both lanes of South Water Street will reopen once the work is complete.
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
Crack dealing duo busted
Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
wkok.com
Crews From Three Counties Respond to Milton Brush Fire
MILTON – Volunteer fire crews from multiple counties responded to a two-acre brush fire in Turbot Township, Northumberland County Tuesday afternoon. Turbot Township Fire Company Captain Doug Wilson says the fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 2400 block of Broadway. That’s where he says a homeowner was doing some outdoor burning when the fire went out of control.
therecord-online.com
Environmental groups appeal DEP’s extension of REC air permit
RENOVO, PA – Clean Air Council, PennFuture, and the Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday appealed an extension of Renovo Energy Center’s air pollution permit for a large gas-fired power plant — what the groups called in their release “a significant source of new pollution within an environmental justice area.”
Centre County area EMS to disband after decades of service
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County emergency medical service announced that they will soon be disbanded, citing a lack of staffing which has been affecting many others in the area. Port Matilda EMS posted to Facebook Monday, that the choice to disband services was “not made easily and not without a lot of regret.” […]
abc23.com
Bellefonte Waterfront Delay
More delays are expected for a long-awaited downtown development project in one Centre County community. The Bellefonte Waterfront Project has been on the drawing board for four years, but it has actually been in the works since the old Bush House Hotel burned down in 2006. The project would consist...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
therecord-online.com
Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
therecord-online.com
Bellefonte woman victim in fatal I-80 crash at Loganton Exit
GREENE TOWNSHIP, PA – A Bellefonte woman lost her life in a one-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon at the Loganton exit of Interstate 80. State police identified the victim as Jamie A. Goodyear, 41; police said she was deceased as a result of the crash. The police report said...
Pa. hospital stops performing emergency surgery, cites lack of need
JERSEY SHORE – One of two Geisinger hospitals in Lycoming County has stopped performing emergency surgery due to the lack of need. The monthly number of people requiring such surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital typically ranged from zero to four, said Deborah Sawyer, a spokesperson for the health system based in the Danville area.
Police: Woman steals close to $300 of groceries
Muncy, Pa. — Police say a woman stole close to $300 of grocery items at a self-checkout at the Muncy Weis Markets. Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, of Muncy, rang up items at the self-checkout on Nov. 16. For each paid item she put in a bag, she put additional unpaid items in, according to Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville. Hoffman took $297 of merchandise before staff caught her. ...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
American Rescue Workers’ Thanksgiving preparations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, people will be enjoying some delicious Thanksgiving favorites and a non-profit in Lycoming County is preparing to feed 375 people. American Rescue Workers in Williamsport have spent days preparing dinners to hand out to anyone who stops by. The organization has 50 turkeys, a spread of sides, and […]
Minor put in coma after falling off moving car, Philipsburg woman charged
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child trying to ride on the trunk of a car led to them being rushed to Pittsburgh Children’s hospital and a Philipsburg woman facing charges. According to state police, Brandi Vaughn, 45, was in her car with a group of kids in Decatur Township on Oct. 8 when they […]
After months of construction, Pike Street will reopen to two-way traffic in Lemont
Some lane flagging and short-term traffic delays may still occur.
therecord-online.com
Cell phones banned from Clinton County Court facilities
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Visitors to the Clinton County Courthouse, the county’s Garden Building and the county’s three district court offices may no longer bring cellphones into those facilities. A court order to that effect was signed by President Judge Craig P. Miller on Monday and the new edict went into effect on Tuesday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
