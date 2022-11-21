Read full article on original website
Related
Once homeless, daughter of refugees, Sheng Thao addresses Oakland; To become city's 51st mayor
Oakland City Council Member Sheng Thao will become Oakland's 51st mayor, beating out City Council Member Loren Taylor by less than 700 votes in ranked choice voting.
Oakland councilmember talks election results
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Oakland District 3 (West Oakland) councilmember Carroll Fife spoke with KRON4’s Grant Lodes and Catherine Heenan on Tuesday about the results of the Oakland mayor’s race. Fife’s colleagues District 6 (East Oakland) councilmember Loren Taylor and District 4 (Montclair-Melrose-Laurel) councilmember Sheng Thao faced off as the top two contenders in the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao determined to bring hope, change and services
OAKLAND, Calif. - One day after declaring victory in the race for Oakland mayor, Sheng Thao said she's ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work on issues that many Oaklanders want addressed. She invited a KTVU crew into her home. In a one-on-one interview, she spoke about...
Oakland Mayor-elect Sheng Thao makes history, becomes 1st Hmong mayor of major US city
As the first Hmong to be elected mayor of a major U.S. city, Thao's win symbolizes long overdue visibility for a sometimes overlooked community.
Election victories show Oakland swung towards progressive candidates
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Progressive candidates for Oakland mayor, city council, and Alameda County District Attorney won big races this November, while status-quo candidates flopped at the polls. Oakland voters widely rejected candidates viewed as “pro-cop, anti-Black and anti-poor,” according to the Anti Police-Terror Project. “This is a strong rebuke to the tough-on-crime policies of […]
Robots would have license to kill in San Francisco police draft policy
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A law enforcement equipment use policy proposed by the San Francisco Police Department would allow heavy-duty robots to be used for lethal force. “Robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any […]
SFPD authorized to kill suspects using robots in draft policy
A policy proposal heading for Board of Supervisors approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda
Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor concedes to Sheng Thao, slams ranked-choice voting
Taylor said he will not be leading an effort for a possible recount moving forward but says he will support any community member if they choose to do so.
KTVU FOX 2
Michigan Man arrested on alleged threat against California congressman
A man from Michigan is accused of threatening Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi, and faces federal charges. Investigators said 32-year-old Neil Matthew Walter left threatening messages in Garamendi's voicemail.
iheart.com
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area
The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
sfstandard.com
Battle Over San Francisco High School’s Football Lights Rages On With New Court Ruling
Though lights at St. Ignatius’ J.B. Murphy Field have brought nighttime football to the school’s Sunset District campus this season, the legal battles with neighbors aren’t over yet. The SI Neighborhood Association sent out a press release Monday afternoon, claiming victory in a yearslong battle to have...
'Absolutely a hate crime': Racist banners displayed on Walnut Creek walkway
This is the second instance of racist messages found in Walnut Creek over the past month.
This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco
Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
SFist
In Baffling Move, SF Elections Director With Impeccable Record Won’t Have Contract Renewed
After 20 years of flawless and scandal-free performance, SF Department of Elections Director John Arntz, one of the most effective and hardest-working people in City Hall, won't have his contract renewed because of a “racial equity plan.”. When San Francisco Department of Elections director John Artz took over his...
KTVU FOX 2
Michigan man arrested for alleged death threats against Rep. John Garamendi
A man from Michigan faces federal charges after allegedly threatening Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi. Neil Matthew Walter, 32, left a voicemail on Nov. 3 saying the congressman who represents Fairfield, Davis, and other areas was going to die, investigators said. Walter also posted online threats against FBI Director Christopher Wray, they said.
COVID outbreak closes Family Justice Center at Santa Clara County Courthouse
(BCN) — The Clerk’s office at the Santa Clara County Superior Court Family Justice Center Courthouse will be closed on Nov. 22 and 23 due to a staffing shortage from a COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Santa Clara County Superior Court website, offices will also be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving […]
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
With $25 million, California launches first state-funded guaranteed income program
(The Center Square) – California is launching its first state-funded guaranteed income pilot programs, the California Department of Social Services announced Monday. The $25-million effort will send $600-$1200 checks to 1,975 Californians starting as soon as next summer. The pilot program at seven sites including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ventura County was approved by a unanimous legislature last July. The money distributed over 12-18 months targets expectant mothers and those aging out of foster care programs. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County reports first person to die from the flu this year
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County is reporting its first death from the flu this year. Health officials say they’re expecting to see a rise in flu cases this fall and winter after two years of decline during the pandemic. KTVU spoke with local doctors who say we’ve...
