Alameda County, CA

KRON4 News

Oakland councilmember talks election results

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Oakland District 3 (West Oakland) councilmember Carroll Fife spoke with KRON4’s Grant Lodes and Catherine Heenan on Tuesday about the results of the Oakland mayor’s race. Fife’s colleagues District 6 (East Oakland) councilmember Loren Taylor and District 4 (Montclair-Melrose-Laurel) councilmember Sheng Thao faced off as the top two contenders in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Election victories show Oakland swung towards progressive candidates

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Progressive candidates for Oakland mayor, city council, and Alameda County District Attorney won big races this November, while status-quo candidates flopped at the polls. Oakland voters widely rejected candidates viewed as “pro-cop, anti-Black and anti-poor,” according to the Anti Police-Terror Project. “This is a strong rebuke to the tough-on-crime policies of […]
OAKLAND, CA
Mission Local

SFPD authorized to kill suspects using robots in draft policy

A policy proposal heading for Board of Supervisors approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda

Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
ALAMEDA, CA
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Diana

This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Michigan man arrested for alleged death threats against Rep. John Garamendi

A man from Michigan faces federal charges after allegedly threatening Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi. Neil Matthew Walter, 32, left a voicemail on Nov. 3 saying the congressman who represents Fairfield, Davis, and other areas was going to die, investigators said. Walter also posted online threats against FBI Director Christopher Wray, they said.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

With $25 million, California launches first state-funded guaranteed income program

(The Center Square) – California is launching its first state-funded guaranteed income pilot programs, the California Department of Social Services announced Monday. The $25-million effort will send $600-$1200 checks to 1,975 Californians starting as soon as next summer. The pilot program at seven sites including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ventura County was approved by a unanimous legislature last July. The money distributed over 12-18 months targets expectant mothers and those aging out of foster care programs. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE

