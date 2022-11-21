Read full article on original website
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects
Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks suspect of Nov. 11 hit-and-run in Tacoma, 1 seriously injured
TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs help identifying the suspect of a hit-and-run crash in Tacoma that seriously injured a 63-year-old man earlier in November. Authorities say on Nov. 11 around 12 p.m., the man was driving a Dodge Caravan south on I-5 toward the I-705 exit, when an unknown vehicle behind him moved from the center lane to the adjacent right lane.
q13fox.com
Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash
Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Tacoma double homicide suspect may have been involved in a third deadly shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - The suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma was arraigned on Wednesday in Pierce County Court. A judge set bail at $5 million for 28-year-old Paul Snider. Snider allegedly killed two men near 80th and Hosmer Street near Bass Pro Shop on Monday morning. "Now we...
KXL
Washington Police Officer Dies On Duty In Motorcycle Crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A suburban Seattle police officer has died after he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle on duty Monday morning. KING-5 reports 34-year-old Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson died Monday afternoon at a hospital from crash-related injuries. The Bellevue Police Department says Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when a car struck his motorcycle.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Renton shooting leaves one person dead
RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
q13fox.com
Medical examiner identifies 4 people killed in Snohomish County plane crash
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the four people killed in a small plane crashlast week. All four people on board a Cessna 208B were killed when the plane went down in an agricultural field near Harvey Airfield on Nov. 18. According to the...
q13fox.com
Homicide investigation underway in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
Fire near Auburn believed to have been set to cover up murder
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives are seeking information from the public related to a homicide and arson investigation after human remains were found in the aftermath of a fire near Auburn last week, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, Nov. 17 at around 1:30 a.m.,...
Causing driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash along I-5 pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man accused of causing a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Northgate in Seattle appeared in court on Monday. Liming Gao pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving. His bail remains at $2 million. The Washington State...
q13fox.com
'Someone took my baby away:' Owners begging for safe return of pup stolen from north Seattle
SEATTLE - A family is asking for help locating their dog "Chunks," an English bulldog who was stolen near the family's business in Seattle. On Nov. 20, owner Eduardo Ponce said he brought Chunks and another dog "Lucha" to play around JE Wheels and Accessories on Aurora Avenue. Ponce said Chunks got loose and a man was seen on surveillance footage picking up the dog and getting on a bus.
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 19 results in speeding, DUI infractions
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 19 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included DUI with a...
q13fox.com
Man fatally shot in Tacoma; 3rd homicide in city on Monday
TACOMA, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Tacoma on Monday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot...
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts
Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
Arrest made after two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are dead in Tacoma of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. The 911 caller told dispatchers they had found a man who...
Ferry staff could have stopped 2 deaths from DUI crash, lawsuit alleges
The families of two people killed by an alleged drunk driver on Whidbey Island have filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against Washington State Ferries, saying ferry crew members could have prevented their deaths. According to the Everett Herald, the lawsuit filed by the families of Sharon Gamble...
q13fox.com
17-year-old shot in West Seattle
According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle
A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
