ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks suspect of Nov. 11 hit-and-run in Tacoma, 1 seriously injured

TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs help identifying the suspect of a hit-and-run crash in Tacoma that seriously injured a 63-year-old man earlier in November. Authorities say on Nov. 11 around 12 p.m., the man was driving a Dodge Caravan south on I-5 toward the I-705 exit, when an unknown vehicle behind him moved from the center lane to the adjacent right lane.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash

Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KXL

Washington Police Officer Dies On Duty In Motorcycle Crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A suburban Seattle police officer has died after he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle on duty Monday morning. KING-5 reports 34-year-old Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson died Monday afternoon at a hospital from crash-related injuries. The Bellevue Police Department says Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when a car struck his motorcycle.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton shooting leaves one person dead

RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is in progress after a shooting in Renton overnight. Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from someone reporting that gunshots were fired near the 15000 block of Southeast of 177th Place. That location...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Homicide investigation underway in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

'Someone took my baby away:' Owners begging for safe return of pup stolen from north Seattle

SEATTLE - A family is asking for help locating their dog "Chunks," an English bulldog who was stolen near the family's business in Seattle. On Nov. 20, owner Eduardo Ponce said he brought Chunks and another dog "Lucha" to play around JE Wheels and Accessories on Aurora Avenue. Ponce said Chunks got loose and a man was seen on surveillance footage picking up the dog and getting on a bus.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man fatally shot in Tacoma; 3rd homicide in city on Monday

TACOMA, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Tacoma on Monday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old shot in West Seattle

According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy