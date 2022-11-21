Read full article on original website
More Disturbing Brittney Griner Prison Details Have Emerged
Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has gone from bad to worse. The WNBA star was recently transferred to IK-2 in Yavas, which is considered the most brutal penal colony in the country. In his latest column, Dave Zirin of The Nation detailed just how awful the conditions are at IK-2.
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup. “This was a beautiful moment,” Ronaldo said. “The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud.”
Saudi government would back private bids for Manchester United or Liverpool
The country’s sports minister talked of the strong interest in English clubs while Saudi Arabia may also place a bid to host the World Cup
