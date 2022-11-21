ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

More Disturbing Brittney Griner Prison Details Have Emerged

Brittney Griner's situation in Russia has gone from bad to worse. The WNBA star was recently transferred to IK-2 in Yavas, which is considered the most brutal penal colony in the country. In his latest column, Dave Zirin of The Nation detailed just how awful the conditions are at IK-2.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup. “This was a beautiful moment,” Ronaldo said. “The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud.”

