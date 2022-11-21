Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
WILX-TV
‘Very violent crimes’ against animals in Mid-Michigan on the rise
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rise in violent crimes against animals in Mid-Michigan has some animal control officials worried. In Ingham County, a dog is still recovering after having its throat slit. The Ingham County Animal Shelter said the dog’s owner has confessed to the crime. Background: Ingham County...
Michigan Police Hand Out Turkeys Instead of Tickets for Thanksgiving
Well this would be a nice surprise. Imagine instead of getting a speeding ticket getting a Thanksgiving turkey!. For the past several years, a Michigan police department has upheld its "Turkeys not Tickets" tradition. And the free turkeys aren't just given out during traffic stops!. Ingham County Sheriff's Office Thanksgiving...
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
WWMTCw
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
4 kilos of fentanyl, heroin found in Kalamazoo man’s home, officials say
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man has been arrested after nearly four kilograms of multiple drugs were seized. The 50-year-old man is accused of possessing and intending to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as possessing four assault rifles, multiple magazines and a stolen handgun, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
Man takes deputies on chase from Lansing to Portland, ends with drug arrest
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- A Lansing man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, after leading Clinton County deputies on a long car chase on Sunday evening.
WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131
The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
WWMTCw
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 homicide of Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man pled guilty to a lesser charge in the 2017 homicide case of Ronald French of Vicksburg. Joshua Wessel was originally charged with open murder with the possibility of facing live in prison. However, on Oct. 26, Wessel pled guilty to a lesser...
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings
Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
wtvbam.com
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected
(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
16 dogs seized from Mason home
All of the dogs were taken to the Ingham Animal Control shelter where they will receive proper care.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office help drivers navigate US-127 diverging diamond
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation improved the busy interchange in Jackson County and County Sheriffs are helping residents navigate through the intersection. The diverging diamond (DDI) at the I-94/U.S.-127 interchange just north of the Jackson city limits can be challenging and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office...
WILX-TV
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Lansing?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
Man who allegedly stole car caught at Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
A deputy noticed car that had been reported as stolen, right in the Jackson County Sheriff's Office parking lot.
Attic fire displaces 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An attic fire forced three occupants to escape a Jackson residence early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke from a residence at 6:53 a.m., Nov. 21 on the 800 block of Hibbard Avenue, said the Jackson Fire Department. The occupants heard noises, smelled...
wkzo.com
Injuries reported in 2 vehicle crash in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday, November 22. Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that it happened on M-60 near Daily Road in Jefferson Township around 8:30 a.m. Deputies say that 71-year-old Gary Schaller of...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0