Kids allegedly steal car from McDonald’s, lead police on chase: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested two juveniles over the weekend for stealing a car and leading police on a chase.

According to officials, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard after receiving a report of a stolen car. When officers arrived at McDonald’s, the victim said they found the car in the parking lot of Dauphin Way Baptist Church.

Officers then went to the church and found the vehicle with two boys inside. The boys then jumped out of the car and ran. Officers were able to catch the boys and take them into custody. Both boys were taken to Strickland Youth Center.

