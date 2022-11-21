ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Kids allegedly steal car from McDonald’s, lead police on chase: Mobile Police

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ore8a_0jJ4d8am00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested two juveniles over the weekend for stealing a car and leading police on a chase.

According to officials, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard after receiving a report of a stolen car. When officers arrived at McDonald’s, the victim said they found the car in the parking lot of Dauphin Way Baptist Church.

Thinking it’s been a bit colder than usual this past week? You’re right.

Officers then went to the church and found the vehicle with two boys inside. The boys then jumped out of the car and ran. Officers were able to catch the boys and take them into custody. Both boys were taken to Strickland Youth Center.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

Ruth Gatwood
2d ago

put a board on their behinds good and give them some hard work to do for about a month they'll straighten up

Reply
11
Shirley Leonard
2d ago

Both boys are where they need to be STRICKLAND ...parents should be charged too...boys need boot camp justice

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

No crosswalks, recent pedestrian death put Old Shell intersection under scrutiny

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — "Nobody pays any attention. They fly up and down this street like there's no tomorrow. It's really ridiculous." That’s Mobile resident Mark MacInnes talking about the intersection of Kenneth Street and Old Shell Road, a spot in Midtown that has grown from a sleepy corner to a busy commercial and pedestrian hub. A new commercial and retail development has brought more business to the corner, and many more cars maneuvering in and out of a limited number of parking places.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man accused in fatal hit-and-run returns to Metro

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of killing a woman in a car crash earlier this month is in Metro. Wyatt Newburn was extradited from Mississippi after getting arrested at a casino, but Mobile County Sheriff investigators have been after newborn for a long time. Newburn was already...
CITRONELLE, AL
WEAR

Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
ELBERTA, AL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Protecting yourself from porch pirates

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As we enter the busy shopping season, law enforcement agencies say be prepared for porch pirates and a rise in thieves targeting your front door. A 2020 study found 43% of Americans have been the victim of a package theft. "We know that people will...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man dies in Sand Ridge Road crash

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Citronelle man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash just after 1 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of John D. Talbott. He was killed when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, ALEA said.
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy