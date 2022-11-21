ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today 1123 shootings

Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt. Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport schools to hold safety meeting

Loaded guns being brought to school and a fight involving dozens of students are just some of the incidents Groveport Madison School District will address during a special safety meeting Tuesday evening.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bystander shot near Franklinton deli shop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in Columbus’ Franklinton neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to dispatchers, a 54-year-old man was shot near Herbert’s Market on Sullivant and South Glenwood avenues at approximately 4:52 p.m. Emergency personnel transported the victim, who was shot once in the back, to Grant Medical Center in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police still searching for Valentine’s Day shooter

An earlier story on the Valentine’s Day shooting can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar. At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Lady, 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old bonobo. The zoo announced on Monday Lady's health began declining and the decision was made to euthanize her. In 2017, the zoo said Lady had an aortic dissection, which is when there is a...
COLUMBUS, OH

