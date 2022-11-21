Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges …. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today 1123 shootings
Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHIZ
Colony Square Mall Preparing for Black Friday and The Holiday Season
ZANESVILLE, OH – After Thursday’s Thanksgiving feasts, many will make their lists, check them twice, and head out Friday for a day of shopping filled with sales, specials, and everything in between. With one of the biggest shopping days of the year on the horizon, Colony Sqaure Mall...
Conservatory Aglow, Holiday Blooms transform Franklin Park Conservatory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two crowd-favorite holiday exhibitions are returning to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens this season. Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. The conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. daily, except for closures on Thanksgiving, […]
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
Knox Pages
Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt. Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those...
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
614now.com
How one family-owned bakery has quietly served as the Columbus cornerstone of breads, buns and more for half a century
It’s been over 50 years since the Auddino family first began baking bread out of a small 500-square-foot space on Cleveland Avenue. Two locations later, new generations of the family are managing a product that remains largely the same. “We follow a good recipe, and we don’t really try...
NBC4 Columbus
Groveport schools to hold safety meeting
Loaded guns being brought to school and a fight involving dozens of students are just some of the incidents Groveport Madison School District will address during a special safety meeting Tuesday evening. Groveport schools to hold safety meeting. Loaded guns being brought to school and a fight involving dozens of...
NBC4 Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3U2eI8x. Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus …. Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3U2eI8x. Groveport schools take steps to improve safety. Groveport schools take steps...
614now.com
Beloved Columbus taco truck opening first-ever brick and mortar restaurant next month
The wait for Dos Hermanos’ first-ever brick and mortar restaurant is almost over. While we don’t have an exact date just yet, according to a recent press release from Easton Town Center, the eatery is slated to open its doors sometime next month. The Dos Hermanos restaurant will...
Lady, Columbus Zoo’s ‘sweet and reserved’ bonobo, euthanized at 40 years old
Lady's care team said she was very sweet, reserved, had an extremely close relationship with fellow bonobo Susie and was a great ambassador for her species.
Here’s Where to Get Gas for $1.99 in Columbus
A regional gas station has lowered its prices significantly for Thanksgiving week, but not all cars are eligible to take part.
Series of arson fires in Columbus have investigators looking for this man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several fires set near fences and buildings in Columbus have investigators looking for a man seen leaving the area. The Columbus Division of Fire shared a photo showing the suspect as he left the alley near Sullivant and South Hague avenues. The man was loosely carrying a backpack slung around one […]
Bystander shot near Franklinton deli shop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in Columbus’ Franklinton neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to dispatchers, a 54-year-old man was shot near Herbert’s Market on Sullivant and South Glenwood avenues at approximately 4:52 p.m. Emergency personnel transported the victim, who was shot once in the back, to Grant Medical Center in […]
10 new retailers, restaurants now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easton Town Center announced 10 new retailers or restaurants are now open or coming soon with nine of those being new shops in the state or first-ever locations. The new shops that are currently open include Parachute, Amazon Style, Vow’d, Garage, Pacas, Bliss in a Bottle...
Columbus police still searching for Valentine’s Day shooter
An earlier story on the Valentine’s Day shooting can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar. At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of […]
Lady, 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old bonobo. The zoo announced on Monday Lady's health began declining and the decision was made to euthanize her. In 2017, the zoo said Lady had an aortic dissection, which is when there is a...
