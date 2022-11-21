Read full article on original website
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Former Falcons 1st-round pick rejoins Dan Quinn with the Cowboys
Something has been up with edge rushers, formerly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, over the past week as the Cowboys have elevated a Falcons draft pick from five years ago. First, Vic Beasley was drafted with the first pick in another football league and now the...
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12...
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more
LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
Odell Beckham Jr was furious on Twitter after Von Miller injury
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr went on an anti-turf Twitter rant after Buffalo Bills star Von Miller was carted away on Thanksgiving following a knee injury. Buffalo Bills fans are holding their breath after Von Miller was carted to the locker room following what the team said is a knee injury.
Back Seahawks Defense to Propel Them to Win Over Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most surprising teams this NFL season, but can they keep their momentum up after their BYE week?. In Week 12, they're set to host the Las Vegas Raiders, whose playoff hopes are dwindling every week. Let's take a look at the latest...
Alabama vs. Michigan State Prediction and Odds for Thursday, November 24 (Defense is Key for Both Teams)
Two ranked teams will face-off on Thanksgiving Day when No. 18 Alabama takes on No. 12 Michigan State. The only loss between the two teams this season occurred when the Spartans fell to Gonzaga by a final score of 64-63. Michigan State has had one of the toughest schedules in...
Watch: Jim Nantz brutally jinxed Michael Badgley before first missed FG of season(Video)
Jim Nantz came in hot with a cold-blooded jinx for Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley ahead of his first missed kick of the season. Not a single Detroit Lions fan was thankful that Jim Nantz was in the CBS booth for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. It wasn’t...
Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
3 players for Cincinnati Reds to target this offseason
Suffice to say that the 2022 season did not go as the Cincinnati Reds had hoped. The Reds had virtually zero margin for error last season as they slashed payroll during the 2021-22 offseason. Injuries and disappointing showings led to a 62-100 season and made it clear that another rebuild was about to begin. Considering they had just emerged from a rebuilding process from 2015 through 2018, this was not the result anyone had been hoping for.
Ja'Marr Chase headlines first Bengals vs. Titans injury report
The Cincinnati Bengals had an extensive injury report list on the Wednesday before they take on the Tennesee Titans. But no name, of course, was bigger than Ja’Marr Chase. After Joe Burrow told reporters before practice that the team expects Chase to play against the Titans, Chase was one of several names who officially went limited on the injury report:
Memphis vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Odds for Thursday, November 24 (Can Pirates Cover?)
Two one-loss teams face off on Thanksgiving night, with the Seton Hall Pirates taking on the Memphis Tigers on a neutral court. Memphis is just 2-1 on the season, losing to Saint Louis in its second game of the season. The Pirates lost to No. 25 Iowa in their third game of the season, but they’ve dominated everyone else, winning their other three games by 27 points or more.
Why you should respect the Titans, who are underdogs again in Week 12 vs. the Bengals
It's time to respect the Titans. Maybe not as a Super Bowl contender after going one-and-done in the previous two postseasons as a No. 1 seed, but certainly their entire body of work under Mike Vrabel. This team flat out wins and rarely gets the credit, whether in the media or betting market.
Top College Basketball Picks Today (NC State, Seton Hall Valuable Underdog Plays on Thanksgiving)
Thanksgiving may be famous for the NFL games, but there is a ton of great college basketball to watch today as well. The BetSided team has been working to preview almost every game on the slate, but yours truly locked in two college basketball plays on Thursday, going with a pair of underdogs.
